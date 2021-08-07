Annapolis Opera Announces 2021-22 Season
The season will kick off this month with Sunder: A New Work Reading.
Annapolis Opera has announced its 2021-22 season, kicking off this month with Sunder: A New Work Reading. The performance will take place on August 28. The season continues through May 2022.
Learn more about each performance, and how to attend at https://annapolisopera.org/.
The full lineup is as follows:
"Sunder: A New Work Reading"
Performance Date: August 28, 2021
Rossini's "La Cenerentola"
Performance Dates: Nov. 5 & 7, 2021
Puccini's "La Bohème"
Performance Dates: Jan. 27 & 29, 2022
"Songs of Love"
Performance Date: Feb. 13, 2022
Sondheim's "Into the Woods"
Performance Dates: March 18-20, 2022
"Voices of Our Time"
Performance Dates: April 30, 2022
33rd Annual Vocal Competition.
Performance Dates: May 1, 2022
"Hansel & Gretel"
Performance Dates: May 15, 2022