Annapolis Opera Announces 2021-22 Season

Annapolis Opera has announced its 2021-22 season, kicking off this month with Sunder: A New Work Reading. The performance will take place on August 28. The season continues through May 2022.

Learn more about each performance, and how to attend at https://annapolisopera.org/.

The full lineup is as follows:

"Sunder: A New Work Reading"

Performance Date: August 28, 2021

Rossini's "La Cenerentola"

Performance Dates: Nov. 5 & 7, 2021

Puccini's "La Bohème"

Performance Dates: Jan. 27 & 29, 2022

"Songs of Love"

Performance Date: Feb. 13, 2022

Sondheim's "Into the Woods"

Performance Dates: March 18-20, 2022

"Voices of Our Time"

Performance Dates: April 30, 2022

33rd Annual Vocal Competition.

Performance Dates: May 1, 2022

"Hansel & Gretel"

Performance Dates: May 15, 2022