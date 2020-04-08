Adventure Theatre MTC Announces Quarantine Short Play Festival

Adventure Theatre MTC, in partnership with District Dramatists and 4615 Theater Company, is looking for DC, Maryland, or Virginia writers to take part in a flash creation of new work for a series of online readings.

Says Artistic Director, Chil Kong, of the event, "The core of our craft, the magic that binds us in theater is the intense human contact that brings us all together. And though this pandemic has made it difficult for our amazingly creative artistic community to connect, this festival is another way to get as many theater artists in the DMV area to share their stories."

How the contest works:

Interested writers should pre-register using this online form by Saturday, April 11. The creative process will begin the evening of Monday, April 13th with an announcement of five (5) "elements" of which a minimum of 4 (four) will need to be included in the final script. Writers will then have 3 days (days) to write a 10-page script using those elements. All scripts are due by April 16, 2020 at 11:59pm, at which point the scripts will be passed to our directors and actors who will rehearse the scripts Friday and Saturday before their performance Sunday (April 19).

Professional actors from the DC Area will read these works live, Sunday April 19th starting as early as 10am as a live stream. The plays that receive the most likes during their live stream will receive cash rewards.

Jordan Friend, Artistic Director of 4615 Theater Company, says of the online digital presentation on April 19th, "The artists in our community have an extraordinary way of making opportunities out of obstacles. This pandemic is an obstacle unlike any we've ever faced, but leave it to DMV theatremakers to face the challenge head-on. I'm so happy that we are partnering with Adventure in this initiative to keep our creative embers burning."

To register or for additional information, visit Adventure Theatre MTC's online form. For questions, e-mail dmvQFest@gmail.com.





