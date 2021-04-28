Adventure Kicks Off API Month with START WITH A SPARK Reading

Join Adventure Theatre this Sunday, May 2, at 2PM ET to celebrate API Month with a Storytime reading of Start with a Spark, with author Patrick Lord and illustrator Nitya Ramylogan. Follow the journey of a very special little Spark as they discover that inspiration can be found all over the world-and can mean many things and take many forms. Exploring science, art, and the cultures and wonders of our planet, Spark learns and grows and helps readers find their own path. This adventure invites you to see the familiar and new, and leaves you with your own spark of inspiration to do something great. Storytime at Adventure begins at 2PM ET on Sunday on Facebook-live!

Executive Team, Leon Seemann, Margo Brenner Collins, and Chil Kong are excited to continue last year's tradition with an all-new lineup of API Storytimes, interviews, and digital presentations. Says Kong, "Patrick and Nitya are a perfect example of the impact that the work of artists of diverse backgrounds have on children and families. Their book exemplifies how with a little inspiration, anyone can do amazing things-a self-evident truth that we need to to stop overlooking and remember in everything we do."

Storytime at Adventure will premiere free on Facebook-live on May 2, 2021 at 2PM ET. For more information or to donate, visit www.adventuretheatre-mtc.org or call 301-634-2270.