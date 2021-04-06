Adventure Celebrates An Hispanic Revolutionary War Figure Bernardo de Galvez

Join Adventure Theatre this Sunday, April 11, at 2PM ET to celebrate the role Bernardo de Galvez played during the United States' Revolutionary War in this month's episode of Celebremos Nuestras Historias con Andrea Sarralde.

Host Andrea welcomes reenactor Héctor L. Díaz who will become Bernardo de Galvez, complete with costume, to tell his story. To interview Galvez, Andrea will "time travel" back to the 1780s and discuss his distinguished career, from his birth in Malaga, Spain in 1746 through his military career in the Americas. The journey will highlight his role in the American revolution and as Governor of Spanish Louisiana, leading the capture of Natchez, Mobile, Biloxi, and Pensacola. Plus, ATMTC Academy students will provide the connection of the Revolutionary War to the Broadway sensation, Hamilton. Celebremos begins at 2PM ET on Sunday on Facebook-live: https://www.facebook.com/AdventureTheatreMTC/.

Executive Team, Leon Seemann, Margo Brenner Collins, and Chil Kong are grateful to have community partners such as Janet Farrell who are bringing often overlooked stories to Celebremos. Says Kong, "Janet's introduction to Héctor will help our audience learn about this important cultural connection with Hispanics in the early days of the United States-one that American textbook accounts typically miss. This relevant story still today truly embodies the celebration of stories and history."

Celebremos Nuestras Historias con Andrea Sarralde will premiere free on Facebook April 11, 2021 at 2PM ET. For more information or to donate, visit www.adventuretheatre-mtc.org or call 301-634-2270.