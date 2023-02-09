Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

ARTsites 2023 Calls For Artists and Sites

ARTsites 2023 is a year-long public art exhibit that will take place at up to twelve sites throughout Howard County from August 2023-July 2024.

Feb. 09, 2023  

The Howard County Arts Council (HCAC) has announced ARTsites 2023, a multi-site public art initiative. HCAC is looking for artists with large-scale sculpture that is fit for year-long outdoor display as well as publicly accessible outdoor areas in Howard County to display the sculpture.

ARTsites 2023 is a year-long public art exhibit that will take place at up to twelve sites throughout Howard County from August 2023-July 2024. Sites and artwork will be selected from submissions by a panel of arts and public art professionals. The goal of ARTsites 2023 is to increase the community's access to art through the placement of sculpture at sites throughout Howard County. The sculptures will serve as visual anchor points that will enhance and activate community spaces.

Artists with public art experience may submit up to six existing works for consideration or propose new work with proper concept drawings and/or models. Sculpture should have a strong visual impact and must be of a scale suitable for outdoor display; of sound design, free-standing, and suitable for public viewing; and able to withstand an outdoor, high-traffic, unmonitored environment with little or no maintenance. Selected artists will receive a grant of $3,000 for the temporary loan of the work, insurance, installation, and de-installation. There is no fee to enter.

All community, commercial and public sites in Howard County are eligible to apply. Sites must be visible and accessible to the public. Sites should consider that public art should be placed where it will enhance and activate the space; where it will be highly visible; where it will create a place to congregate or be in a location that experiences a high amount of pedestrian traffic; and where it will not block windows, entranceways, etc. Preference will be given to sites that have, or are willing to install at their own expense, a concrete pad for the sculpture, though some sculpture may be appropriate for lawn sites.

Complete guidelines and submission information are available in the Exhibit Opportunities section of the HCAC website at hocoarts.org, at the Howard County Center for the Arts, or by calling 410-313-2787. Deadline for all submissions is February 22, 2023.




Helen Hayes Award-Winning Actress Erika Rose Will Be “Sugar” In Baltimore Cent Photo
Helen Hayes Award-Winning Actress Erika Rose Will Be “Sugar” In Baltimore Center Stage's TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS
Baltimore Center Stage has announced full details on the company's Spring 2023 production of Tiny Beautiful Things, based on the book by Cheryl Strayed and adapted for stage by My Big Fat Greek Wedding's Nia Vardalos. The production is directed by BCS' incoming Interim Artistic Director Ken-Matt Martin and begins performances on March 9, 2023.
Howard County Arts Council Offers Employment and Volunteer Opportunities Through Summer Ca Photo
Howard County Arts Council Offers Employment and Volunteer Opportunities Through Summer Camp in 2023!
The Howard County Arts Council (HCAC) is currently accepting applications for Camp Counselors (paid) and Camp Volunteers (unpaid) for its 2023 Visual and Performing Arts Summer Camps.
Howard County Arts Council Offers Fun and Creative Summer Camp Programming in 2023!&n Photo
Howard County Arts Council Offers Fun and Creative Summer Camp Programming in 2023! 
Registration has begun for the Howard County Arts Council's Visual and Performing Arts Summer Camps at the Howard County Center for the Arts in Ellicott City. Camps are open to the public, regardless of residency in Howard County, for students entering grades K-7. Campers must be at least 5 years of age by September 1, 2023 to be eligible for summer camp. 
Howard County Arts Council Now Accepting Applications For the Community Arts Development G Photo
Howard County Arts Council Now Accepting Applications For the Community Arts Development Grant Program
The Howard County Arts Council (HCAC) is currently accepting applications for its FY24 Community Arts Development Grant Program. The Community Arts Development Grant funds day-to-day activities for county arts organizations, as well as arts-related projects for new arts organizations or non-arts groups.  

