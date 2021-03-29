ADVENTURE STORYTIME Celebrates Easter and Katas with Soce Hedeshian

This Sunday, Adventure Theatre will celebrate Armenian Katas with a reading of the book Grandma's Secret to Armenian Katas by Soce Hedeshian. Along with special host Sofya Bagdasaryan, they will discuss the Easter holiday Armenian-style and all things food and katas, a sweet Armenian pastry. Adventure Theatre MTC's digital productions are Sundays at 2PM ET free on Facebook Live.

Grandma's Secret to Armenian Katas follows a young girl Areni as she helps her grandma bake katas for Easter. Areni is very excited and impatient to find out how grandma makes her katas and to learn the secret that makes her katas the best. Join Areni in helping her Grandma make traditional Armenian Easter katas. Make sure to take notes and learn her grandma's secret to the best katas in the world.

Executive Team, Leon Seemann, Margo Brenner Collins, and Chil Kong hopes that audiences will share this Easter with Adventure and the ones closest to them. Says Kong, "Easter is such an important holiday to many people for many different reasons. What we all have in common is that we love to share these times with our families. My hope is whatever people are doing this Sunday, they will view this and remember that the best part of any holiday is how you spend it with their family."

Adventure Theatre's StoryTime will premiere free on Facebook on April 4, 2021, at 2PM ET. For more information, visit www.adventuretheatre-mtc.org or call 301-634-2270.