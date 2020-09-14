2020 Howie Award Nomination Forms Now Available

Nominations must arrive at the HCAC office no later than 5pm on October 30, 2020.

The Howard County Arts Council is seeking nominations for the 2020 Howie Awards honoring individuals and businesses that have made significant contributions to the arts in Howard County. The awards will be presented at the 24th Annual Celebration of the Arts in Howard County, to be held in 2021. Nomination forms are available at hocoarts.org/celebration. Nominations must arrive at the HCAC office via mail, fax, email or hand-delivery no later than 5pm on October 30, 2020.

The Howie Awards are presented annually by the Arts Council to an outstanding: Artist who has contributed a high level of talent and vision to the artistic life of the community; Arts Educator who has made an exceptional contribution to the arts in education in Howard County; and Business or Community Supporter of the Arts in recognition of their long-term contributions or significant impact on the arts in Howard County. The 2020 Howie Awards Committee is comprised of Barbara Lawson (Chair), Jeffrey Agnor, Sandra French, Kristi Simon, Dami T. Soh, Coleen West, and Beverly White-Seals.

Please note: Previous winners, current Howard County Arts Council Board of Directors and Howie Committee members are NOT eligible for 2020 awards. Winners will be notified in writing no later than January 15, 2021.

For a nomination form or more information, visit the Arts Council website: www.hocoarts.org, call 410-313-ARTS (2787), or visit the Howard County Center for the Arts at 8510 High Ridge Road, Ellicott City, MD 21043.

