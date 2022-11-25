Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Vienna Philharmonic Presents Klingende Konzerteinführung This Weekend

The concert is on Sunday, November 27, 10 a.m., Brahms Hall, Musikverein Wien.

Nov. 25, 2022  
On Sunday, November 27, 2022, at 10 AM, a musical concert introduction to Witold Lutoslawski's "Konzert für Orchester" with conductor Jakub Hrůša takes place at the Brahms Hall before the 3rd Subscription Concert. Members of the Vienna Philharmonic and students from the Matura class 8b of the Bundesrealgymnasium with musical training, Boerhaavegasse Vienna present musical present musical excerpts. Chairman and first violinist, Prof. Daniel Froschauer will welcome the guests to the musical introduction.

Sunday, November 27, 10 a.m., Brahms Hall, Musikverein Wien

Entry passes are available at the Vienna Philharmonic Ticket Office from November 7, 2022, or before the performance in the foyer of the Musikverein Wien.



