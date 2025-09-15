Tash Sultana Comes to Wiener Stadthalle

Renowned multi-instrumentalist, singer, songwriter, and producer Tash Sultana is making their long-awaited return to the EU/UK in March 2026. These will be Tash’s first shows in the region since 2023, and they’re back by high demand, marking the biggest headline performances of their career in this market to date.



The Return to the Roots EU/UK 2026 Tour follows the release of Tash’s most recent body of work and promises fans a powerful new live experience. From beloved fan favourites to unreleased material, this tour will showcase a completely reimagined production and stage show—an evolution of the raw, electrifying performances Tash is globally celebrated for.



The release of Return to the Roots EP is the beginning of an exciting new chapter for Tash. a raw and fearless six-track EP that peels back the layers of fame and expectation to reconnect with the core of their artistry. A decade into their journey, Tash revisits the magic of their early looping days, blending nostalgic spontaneity with hard-earned wisdom. With a sound rooted in live energy and emotional truth, the EP explores themes of mental health, resilience, self-discovery, and the quiet power of authenticity. From stripped-back jams to deeply personal anthems, Return to the Roots isn’t just a reflection—it’s a reclamation. It marks a powerful return to the essence of who Tash is: an artist unbound by genre, pressure, or convention—just pure, unfiltered expression.



Having amassed over a billion streams, headlined major festivals, sold-out arena tours across the globe and performed to hundreds of thousands of fans worldwide, Tash stands as one of Australia’s most influential and celebrated artists.



Don't miss the chance to witness one of the most dynamic live acts of a generation as Tash Sultana brings their genre-defying sound back to EU/UK stages.