Salzburger Landestheater Presents CINDERELLA

Salzburger Landestheater is currently presenting a production of Cinderella. Performances run through April 1, 2021.

Alma Deutscher's "Cinderella" is inspired by the famous fairy tale, but the young composer sets her opera in the world of music. The plot takes place at an opera house that was once managed by Cinderella's father and is now ruled over by her scheming stepmother. Cinderella is a composer whose head is full of beautiful melodies, but she is treated with contempt by her new family, especially by her stepsisters, two would-be divas. The prince is a poet searching for a melody to go with his words. Finally, his lyrics and Cinderella's melody find each other and the two artists are united in love.

Alma Deutscher wrote her first full opera at the age of 12. She first caused a stir on the music scene when she was very young. Her admirers include Anne-Sophie Mutter, Sir Simon Rattle and Zubin Mehta. On the premiere of Cinderella, "The Daily Telegraph" wrote: "Alma Deutscher is an extraordinary talent. (...) That a young girl could have the mental energy to compose a two-hour opera and take credit for its full orchestration is staggering; that the end result is a lively, coherent piece of comic opera is exceptional." Alma Deutscher gave her Salzburg debut as a soloist in the 2019 Grand New Year's Eve Concert at the Great Festival Hall.

Zubin Mehta has called Alma Deutscher (*2005) "one of the greatest musical talents today". "Cinderella", which saw its world premiere (orchestrated version) in Vienna in 2016, is the first full-length opera by the violinist, pianist and composer. Deutscher has played concerts around the world, for instance at the Lucerne Festival, the Festival Aix-en-Provence, the Beijing Music Festival, the Wiener Musikverein and the Wiener Konzerthaus. She gave her debut at New York's Carnegie Hall in December 2019.

Carl Philip von Maldeghem stages Alma Deutscher's opera "Cinderella" with principal conductor Gabriel Venzago as its musical director. Stefanie Seitz, who for instance works for the Bavarian State Theatre, the Deutsches Theater in Berlin and the Düsseldorfer Schauspielhaus, is in charge of stage and costume design. Alma Deutscher is planning to write a new opera as a commissioned work for the Salzburg State Theatre for one of the following seasons.