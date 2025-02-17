ELISE & PAUL Musical Dramedy Will Make Vienna Premiere in March

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Laura Oswald & Raphael Binde (most recently seen as Constanze & Wolfgang in the Kunze/Levay musical MOZART! at the Prinzregententheater in Munich) bring the fast-paced and charming musical dramedy ELISE & PAUL to the stage in Vienna for the first time as a two-person show, under the direction of Titus Hoffmann (I AM FROM AUSTRIA, NEXT TO NORMAL, THE PRODUCERS).

Munich, May 1866 - The young actress Elise Kreuzer makes a highly successful debut at the newly opened Actien-Theater (later known as the Gärtnerplatztheater). Prince Paul of Thurn & Taxis, adjutant general and close confidant of Bavarian King Ludwig II, falls in love with the rising theater star during a performance of Flotter Bursche, in which Elise shines in the title role, dressed in knee-breeches and sporting a mustache. A tangled love triangle unfolds between Elise, Paul, and Ludwig-until Richard Wagner and Cosima von Bülow step into the scene...

Inspired by historical letters and astonishing contemporary facts, the story is filled with amusing and turbulent entanglements, forbidden love, and dramatic intrigues, taking the audience on an emotional rollercoaster. A sophisticated collage of well-known pop hits, classical musical references, and lush original compositions creates a soundscape that makes the past engaging and accessible for today's audiences.

At the piano: Manfred Manhart

Photos & artwork: ©MERCUTIOmedia

