BWW Review: VERY MUSICAL CHRISTMAS at VEREINIGTE BÜHNEN WIEN

FESTIVE SEASON GREETINGS FROM THE VEREINIGTE BÜHNEN WIEN!

Austria is back in "Lock-Down" Season, again. A very, merry, different Christmas to celebrate this year. No Christmas Markets, no street corner choir singing Christmas carols, and no Christmas Shows. We might be able to take a seat in the theatre again in January, but nothing is for granted at the moment. The people from the VBW gift-wrapped festive greetings for the people of the VBW. Christmas is what you want it to be. It's like the summer of the soul in December, and it's even better with some music!

We, the theatre people, onstage, backstage, or in the audience, can't wait to enjoy some magic again. For now, it's Christmas Magic in our living rooms but soon, we are going to lighten the theatres again! For now, stay safe and healthy and have yourself a merry Christmas!