Victorian State Schools Spectacular MADE OF STARSÂ Returns September 2019

The 2019 Victorian State Schools Spectacular (VSSS) will bring together 3000 young performers from more than 200 government schools across Victoria, for two shows on Saturday 14 September at Melbourne Arena. Students dedicate many hours across many months preparing for the three-hour, live Spectacular. This opportunity of a lifetime gives them the chance to perform to an audience of around 12,000 people at Melbourne Arena and a TV audience later in the year on Network Seven.

The theme for this year's Spectacular is 'Made of Stars'. With a talented 80-piece orchestra and some of the best vocalists and dancers from Victorian state schools, the show will feature a galaxy of out-of-this-world performances from a top musical line-up of songs from artists including, Justin Timberlake and Madonna, David Bowie, Lady Gaga, Daft Punk, Blur, Bruno Mars and Rhianna to Imagine Dragons, Stevie Wonder, Yothu Yindi, Sheppard, Paul McCartney and Eric Clapton.

Expect to see athleticism at its finest when for the first time the Spectacular meets the X Games at Melbourne Arena with dare-devil BMX riders, skaters and scooter riders. And the audience will get a front row seat at a fashion parade inspired dance featuring glitterati - a fun take on a tongue-in-cheek look at the world of fashion featuring dancers dressed as paparazzi and multiple Anna Wintour's all trying to get on to the red carpet to be seen by the TV cameras!

Following on from their mesmerising debut last year, the Pasifika Choir returns, and a specially commissioned Haka titled 'Wikitoria' (Victoria in Maori) which speaks of living together on this land created by Maori Haka Teacher Luke Hiki (from Narre Warren South P-12 College).

Since its inception in 1995, the Victorian State Schools Spectacular has been helping students to get hands-on training and mentoring both on stage - as singers, dancers and performers - and behind the scenes in audio, lighting, video production, stage management, costume, hair and make-up.

Rehearsals are underway across metropolitan Melbourne and Victorian regional centres. Participating primary and secondary school students have the unique opportunity to work with industry professionals including Creative Director Neill Gladwin, Musical Director Chong Lim AM, Dance Director Deon Nuku, (Scooby Doo, Happy Feet, Moulin Rouge), Associate Dancer Director Yvette Lee, (Dancing with the Stars, X-Factor Australia, So You Think You Can Dance), PRG for lighting and rigging, Mediatec for cameras and Norwest Group for Audio.

The Spectacular contributes towards a key Education State target of improving critical and creative thinking, and of more Victorian students achieving the highest levels of achievement in the arts by 2025.





