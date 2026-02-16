HEATHERS THE MUSICAL Australian Premiere Cast Unveiled

🎭 NEW! Australia Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Australia & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Casting has been revealed for Heathers The Musical's anticipated professional Australian premiere.

Featuring an exciting mix of seasoned stage performers and rising stars representing the country’s next generation of theatre talent, the show opens in Melbourne on April 8 before touring Sydney, Adelaide, the Gold Coast, Canberra and Perth as part of a major Australia– New Zealand tour.

Leading the class as outsider-turned-icon Veronica Sawyer is Emma Caporaso, making her mainstage debut after winning audiences with her powerhouse vocals as part of girl-group G-Nation on The Voice Australia. Opposite her, Conor Beaumont takes on the role of the dangerously charismatic J.D. Conor was most recently seen in the musical adaptation of American Psycho at Melbourne’s Chapel Off Chapel.

Calista Nelmes dons the iconic red scrunchie as queen bee Heather Chandler, bringing star power honed through roles in RENT, Jesus Christ Superstar and Jersey Boys. Amélia Rojas takes on Heather Duke, fresh from Chicago, while Abigail Sharp completes the iconic trio as Heather McNamara in her debut mainstage performance.

Award-winning performer Mel O’Brien (FANGIRLS), who’s best known for her work as one half of musical comedy duo Mel & Sam, will bring her trademark humour to the role of Martha Dunnstock.

Zoe Gertz (Come From Away, Legally Blonde, Wicked, Les Misérables) is Ms Fleming and Veronica’s Mum. David Cuny (Elvis: A Musical Revolution, The Lord of the Rings: A Musical Tale) and Nic Van Lits (Jesus Christ Superstar, The Rocky Horror Show, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat) will swagger into Westerberg High as jocks Ram Sweeney and Kurt Kelly.

Rounding out the adult chaos are Ellis Dolan (The Rocky Horror Show, School of Rock) and Brodie Masini (The Play That Goes Wrong), juggling parents, principals and authority figures who are very much out of their depth.

Completing the cast, are ensemble members Thalia Osegueda Santos, Hannah Chesser, Jocelyn Scott, Mackenzie Htay, Samuel Henderson, Jack Reason, Aimee Jones, and Scarlett Anthony.

Based on the cult 1988 film starring Winona Ryder and Christian Slater, the high-octane black comedy rock musical arrives in Australia following record-breaking seasons in London and New York.

Featuring a mercilessly catchy mix of ballads and bangers by award-winning writers Kevin Murphy (Desperate Housewives) and Laurence O’Keefe (Legally Blonde The Musical), Heathers the Musical is directed by acclaimed American screen and stage director Andy Fickman.

Speaking about the show, Fickman said, “How Very…excited we are about this brilliant cast who are bringing Westerberg High School to life Down Under! We truly were blown away by the exceptional level of talent we saw throughout our auditions. This was one of our most competitive searches ever and the end results truly will ensure each performance is Big Fun. Our new Rottweilers represent both Australia and New Zealand with many of our cast making their professional debuts. So, motor on over to the box office and grab tickets as you will not want to miss this amazing cast as they welcome you to their Candy Store!”

Since its sold-out Los Angeles premiere in 2013 and New York debut in 2014, Heathers has enjoyed three smash-hit West End seasons, multiple sold-out UK and Ireland tours, a 2019 WhatsOnStage Award for Best New Musical, and a global streaming release via The Roku Channel. Most recently, the show shattered records at New York’s New World Stages, opening in June 2025 with the biggest advance sale in the venue’s history and extending immediately due to demand.

Heathers the Musical is produced by Bill Kenwright Ltd and Paul Taylor-Mills in partnership with GMG Productions and Stoddart Entertainment.