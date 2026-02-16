MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL To Return To Sydney In March 2027

🎭 NEW! Australia Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Australia & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The worldwide blockbuster production of Moulin Rouge! The Musical will open at the Sydney Lyric in March 2027, with an all new Australian cast.

The 2027 Sydney season marks a homecoming sparked by demand, following a sold-out Australian national tour, culminating in February 2024, that welcomed 1.4 million theatregoers across Melbourne, Sydney, Perth and Brisbane.

Auditions for the next superstar Aussie cast commence in Sydney from 16–21 March 2026, before moving to Melbourne from 23–28 March 2026.

Pre-sale tickets for the Sydney season will be available to waitlist members from 10am AEDT on Monday 23rd February 2026.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 9am AEDT on Thursday 26th February 2026 from Ticketmaster.

“Australian audiences embraced Moulin Rouge! The Musical with incredible passion. It was extraordinary to feel that energy in every city we played,” said Carmen Pavlovic, Global Creatures CEO and Producer of Moulin Rouge! The Musical.

We heard from so many people who missed out the first time, and just as many who couldn't wait to come back for a taste of the Spectacular. Bringing the production home again is a thrill for us. It's what audiences asked for, and we're delighted to deliver.”

In 2025, seven productions of the hit show lit up stages across the globe, painting new cities red, welcoming new audiences, and serving up unforgettable moments at every turn. To date, over 12 million theatregoers worldwide have experienced the spectacular, and the original Broadway soundtrack has had 169 million streams on Spotify and leading music streamers.

Following its pre-Broadway engagement in Boston in 2018, and earning rave reviews, Moulin Rouge! The Musical set its sights on New York City, officially opening at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre on 25 July 2019, making history as the first Australian-produced musical to originate on Broadway. Melbourne became the first international city to host the 10-time Tony Award - winning production after its electric Broadway debut, opening at the Regent Theatre in 2021 to rave reviews. The season also marked the 20th anniversary of Baz Luhrmann's revolutionary film - a full circle celebration of an Australian story turned global phenomenon.

Sold-out seasons in Sydney, Brisbane and Perth followed. A sold out return Melbourne season in 2023/24 closed the original Australian tour - a poetic finale where it all began.

What began as an Aussie spark now illuminates stages across the world. Moulin Rouge! The Musical continues its international triumph with productions dazzling audiences in New York on Broadway, in London's West End, lighting up Cologne in Germany, and captivating crowds in Utrecht in the Netherlands. The North American Tour continues to thrill audiences across the United States, while the newly launched World Tour burst to life in Edinburgh in April 2025. In November 2025 the production returned to Seoul, Korea for a second season.

Past triumphs include sold-out runs in Tokyo, Osaka and Seoul, along with the acclaimed Australian Tour. Beyond Global Creatures' produced productions, the show has also been licensed to Nordiska APS - the largest performing rights agency in Scandinavia - resulting in celebrated non-replica productions across Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden and Iceland. Meanwhile, in Rome Italy, Peeparrow Entertainment brought the Spectacular to local audiences in a new limited season from October 2025.

Directed by Alex Timbers, Moulin Rouge! The Musical is a theatrical celebration of Truth, Beauty, Freedom and - above all - Love. With a book by John Logan, music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Justin Levine, and choreography by Sonya Tayeh.

Bringing Moulin Rouge! The Musical to the stage was a decade-long journey spanning 3 continents, encompassing 75 songs credited to 165 songwriters, administered by 31 publishers, representing over 160 years of music.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is produced by Carmen Pavlovic and Gerry Ryan AO, OAM for Global Creatures and Bill Damaschke. The Executive Producer of the Australian production is Angela Dalton, Global Creatures.

Join the waitlist for priority access to Sydney tickets at moulinrougemusical.com.au.

TICKETING:

Sign up to the waitlist for priority pre-sale access. Pre-sale starts Monday 23 February at 10am AEDT 2026.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Thursday 26th February 2026 at 9am AEDT exclusively through Ticketmaster.

Ticket prices start from $89, with no additional booking fees. Pay only the price you see on the ticket.

All Moulin Rouge! The Musical tickets purchased through Ticketmaster are covered by the production's flexible Exchange Policy.