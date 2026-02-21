MRS. DOUBTFIRE to debut in Australia at the Princess Theatre

🎭 NEW! Australia Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Australia & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Mrs. Doubtfire, the feel-good comedy musical based on the beloved film will premiere in Australia at Melbourne’s Princess Theatre starting November 2026.

Featuring all the iconic moments you know and love, plus fabulous new songs and show-stopping dance numbers, Mrs. Doubtfire is directed by four-time Tony Award winning Jerry Zaks.

"Producing Mrs. Doubtfire has been an incredible and joyful experience," said producers Kevin McCollum and Jamie Wilson. "This show is heartwarming, hilarious and fun for the whole family and we're delighted that audiences in Melbourne will now get to embrace everybody’s favourite nanny for themselves."

"We cannot wait to premiere this new musical in Melbourne at the beautiful Princess Theatre," said producer Suzanne Jones of JONES Theatrical Group. "Melbourne is the home of comedy and Mrs. Doubtfire is a hilarious and heartfelt musical that proves we’re better together."

Out-of-work actor Daniel Hillard will do anything for his kids. After losing custody in a messy divorce, he creates the alter ego of Scottish nanny Euphegenia Doubtfire in a desperate bid to stay in their lives. But as his character takes on a life of its own, Daniel discovers more than he bargained for about family, love and what it really means to be a father.

Based on the 1993 hit film Mrs Doubtfire starring the much-loved Robin Williams, the musical played to sell-out crowds in the West End for almost two years as well as a Broadway season and tours across the US, Germany, South Korea and Brazil. A UK tour has recently been announced to begin in August this year.

Director Jerry Zaks most recently directed his 26th Broadway production, The Music Man starring Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster. Other recent productions include the Tony Award-winning production of Hello, Dolly!, Steve Martin’s Meteor Shower and A Bronx Tale.

He has received four Tony Awards and eight Tony Award nominations; four Drama Desk Awards; two Outer Critics Circle Awards and an Obie. He also directed the award-winning film Marvin’s Room, starring Meryl Streep and Diane Keaton, and Who Do You Love?

Further casting details will be announced in coming months. For audition information, visit www.mrsdoubtfiremusical.com.au/auditions