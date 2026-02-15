Griffin Theatre Company's PRIMA FACIE to Return to Australian Stages

🎭 NEW! Australia Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Australia & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

One of the most influential theatrical works of the 21st century, seen by over one million people worldwide and translated into more than 30 languages, Prima Facie returns to Australian stages in a landmark homecoming season.

Playing limited seasons in Sydney and Melbourne, the original Griffin Theatre Company production returns to Australian mainstages. The play is written by Lawrence Olivier Award-winning Australian playwright Suzie Miller, one of the most internationally produced playwrights of her generation.

Sheridan Harbridge will return to the role she originated — the performance that ignited a global theatrical phenomenon — under the direction of Lee Lewis.

Prima Facie premiered at Sydney’s Griffin Theatre Company in 2019, emerging from the Griffin Award for new Australian writing before touring nationally and rapidly expanding onto the international stage. The production moved from an intimate Kings Cross theatre to global acclaim, becoming one of the most produced contemporary plays of the 21st century.

Prima Facie follows Tessa, a criminal lawyer at the top of her game. She’s a winner who knows the law permits no room for emotion — even in cases of sexual assault. But when Tessa finds herself on the other side of the bar, everything she knew about the law comes into question.

Since its premiere, Prima Facie has been translated into more than 30 languages and staged across Europe, the UK, the US, Asia and South America. It culminated in record breaking West End and Broadway seasons starring Jodie Comer and a forthcoming major screen adaptation starring Cynthia Erivo.

The show will run starting May 20, 2026 at the Comedy Theatre in Melbourne. It will run starting June 3, 2026 at the Roslyn Packer Theatre in Sydney.

Melbourne tickets will be on sale beginning Friday, February 27. Sydney tickets will be on sale from Thursday, February 19.