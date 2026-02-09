SOME SECRETS SHOULD BE KEPT SECRET Comes to La Mama This March

🎭 NEW! Australia Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Australia & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

In March prepare for an epic journey when the final chapter of Glenn Shea's thirty year work, An Indigenous Trilogy descends on La Mama HQ. This Black gothic tale of lies, secrets, and Truth Telling is so epic it won't be contained by

theatre walls.

The emotionally raw story circles around three young characters from the Stolen Generation who are summonsed back to their childhood home, finally demanding remuneration for the pound of flesh each gave.

Glenn Shea, Writer, Director & Producer, said, "My secret is your secret - but is your secret my secret? The play deals with all we've kept under the lid from childhood to adulthood. What happens when it can no longer be contained?"

Like too-long-held secrets, the play itself will spill over and embed within each nook and cranny of La Mama HQ - a design task not for the faint-hearted. But set designer, Meg White was in fact the lead architect of La Mama's Rebuild, and has a sound grasp of the spatial opportunities.

Meg White, Set Designer, said, "Post fire, La Mama, with her additional spaces along with the old theatres' many doors and windows, fireplace, and stairs, creates the perfect backdrop for this story about the inexorable threads that pull us back to the childhood home. Here, on the site of devastating fire, we engage with the power of place and memory, of loss and rebirth."

Dr Kirsty Reilly, Associate Director, said, "Playwright Glenn Shea paints characters and environments in this story as elusive as they are real. The weaving throughout the play of First Nations ideology, spirituality, its synergy of time and space anchors the story."

Performances run 10-29 March.