Arts House to Present a Groundbreaking Cyber-Opera in 2026

Opera for the Dead | 祭歌 is a modern Chinese cyber-opera that delves into the connection between life, death and mourning as an embodied, multi-sensory ritual.

Fresh from acclaimed sold-out seasons at Asia TOPA, OzAsia Festival and Sydney Festival, Opera for the Dead | 祭歌 is created by award-winning composer and Guzheng artist Mindy Meng Wang and sound technologist-composer Monica Lim.

Arts House will transform into a dynamic world, where ancient Chinese funerary traditions meet futuristic sonic architecture. This work features the ancient Guzheng, blended with live music, vocals, electronic soundscapes, 3D animation and performance.

Opera for the Dead | 祭歌 is like a congregation where audiences can wander freely through the space as the atmosphere transitions between quiet reflection, striking spectacle and shared celebration.

Drawing on traditional Chinese mourning rituals, Opera for the Dead | 祭歌 speaks to universal experiences of death, grief and ancestry. It exposes the dissonance between contemporary pressures of digital convenience, materialism and performative grief.

Mindy Meng Wang said, “This work is a celebration of memory and an offering of music and art for the dead. It’s about finding beauty and connection in grief, and the light in the darkness.”

Monica Lim added, “We wanted to create a space to journey between past and present, reality and imagination. Audiences can experience music, movement and technology in a way that mirrors how memory and mourning are layered in our own lives.”

Arts House Head of Programming Naomi Velaphi described the work as rethinking how audiences engage with music and ritual performance.

“Opera for the Dead | 祭歌 is intimate and expansive at once, allowing people to connect with profound themes of mortality, memory and cultural tradition in their own way,” said Velaphi.

Wang is a leading figure in contemporary Chinese music, bridging traditional Guzheng performance with Western composition and committed to amplifying voices of young female composers and artists of Chinese heritage.

Lim is a composer and sound artist whose work spans installations, contemporary dance and experimental performance, combining technology with music to create transformative audience experiences.

Opera for the Dead | 祭歌 features animations designed by digital artist Rel Pham, whose video installation When Your Number’s Up is showing at the Arts House during the season.

The work continues Arts House’s commitment to bold, cross-disciplinary work that challenges audiences while amplifying diverse cultural voices.