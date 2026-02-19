Bret McKenzie Adds New Shows to Australian Tour

🎭 NEW! Australia Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Australia & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Due to popular demand, Grammy and Academy Award–winning artist Bret McKenzie (Flight of the Conchords) has added an Adelaide show to his Australia tour, as well as adding second shows in Sydney and Melbourne. Tickets to the new shows of FREAK OUT CITY will go on sale Thursday February 19 at 11am local time.

Following his solo debut Songs Without Jokes, McKenzie released his second project, Freak Out City, in August 2025 via Sub Pop Records. Co-produced with longtime collaborator Mickey Petralia, the collection was shaped on the road with his eight-piece band, The State Highway Wonders.

After a series of residencies across the US and UK, McKenzie and his band are bringing their signature variety-style live show to Australia. Their dynamic performance will feature newly-released songs alongside old favorites, recounting of key moments from McKenzie's career, songs written on the fly using audience members’ real-life stories, and various other onstage antics.

McKenzie is best known as one half of Flight of the Conchords, and has written songs for film, television, and some of the world’s most iconic performers, including Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Celine Dion, Lizzo, Tony Bennett, Ricky Gervais, and Homer and Lisa Simpson.

McKenzie's musical roots trace back to Wellington’s vibrant scene, where he played across reggae, electronica, indie pop and jazz. In the late 90s, he co-founded The Black Seeds and the Wellington International Ukulele Orchestra, while continuing long-standing collaborations with Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi.

Bret’s work with Flight of the Conchords became a global phenomenon, earning a Grammy and launching him into the American film world. In 2012, he won the Academy Award for Best Original Song for “Man or Muppet."

Australian Tour Dates

ADELAIDE – The Gov – Thursday March 19 – NEW SHOW

MELBOURNE – Thornbury Theatre – Friday March 20 SOLD OUT

MELBOURNE – Thornbury Theatre – Saturday March 21 NEW SHOW

BRISBANE – The Tivoli – Wednesday March 25 SELLING FAST

SYDNEY – Factory Theatre – Friday March 27 LATE SHOW SOLD OUT

SYDNEY – Factory Theatre – Friday March 27 – NEW EARLY SHOW