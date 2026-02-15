Australian Cast Announced for A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL

🎭 NEW! Australia Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Australia & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Producers Paul Dainty and TEG Dainty, Ken Davenport and Bob Gaudio announced the Australian cast of the smash-hit musical A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical, which makes its Australian premiere exclusively in Melbourne in August 2026 at the Princess Theatre, with previews starting on Wednesday, August 5.

Due to overwhelming demand, the season has been extended by two weeks and is now playing through to Sunday, October 11, 2026. Ticket presales have commenced, with tickets to the general public on sale from 9 a.m. on Thursday, February 19.



The Australian cast will join previously announced Broadway star Will Swenson in the titular role Neil Diamond - Then, bringing his acclaimed, award-winning performance to Australia for the very first time. Joining Swenson is an exceptional company of Australian talent, featuring principal cast members Terence Crawford (Neil Diamond – Now), Ashleigh Rubenach (Marcia Murphey), Monica Sayers (Doctor), Alana Tranter (Jaye Posner), Tim Wright (Fred Weintraub / Tommy O’Rourke), Hannah Fredericksen (Ellie Greenwich / Rose Diamond), with Rob Mallett (Standby Neil Diamond – Then), and Mark Owen Taylor (Standby Neil Diamond – Now, Fred Weintraub / Tommy O'Rourke, Bert Berns / Kieve Diamond).

Rounding out the company as The Beautiful Noise ensemble are Katrina Bickerton, Cameron Davey, Paul Leandre Escorrido, Matt Hourigan, Alana Iannace, Jerome Javier (Swing) Joshua Kobeck, Etuate Lutui (Shilo soloist), Anna Mallows (Swing), Jordan Malone, James Maxfield (Swing), Isabella Roberts, Sophie Tzioumis, Emma Wilby (Swing), and Erica Wild (Swing).



Created in collaboration with Neil Diamond himself, A Beautiful Noise is the uplifting true story of how a kid from Brooklyn became a chartbusting, show-stopping American rock icon. With 140 million albums sold, a catalogue of classics like "Cracklin’ Rosie," "Forever in Blue Jeans," and "Sweet Caroline," an induction into the Songwriters and Rock and Roll Halls of Fame, a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, and sold-out concerts around the world that made him bigger than Elvis, Neil Diamond has a story that was made to shine on Broadway — and the world.

A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical is directed by Tony Award® winner Michael Mayer (Chess, Spring Awakening, Hedwig and the Angry Inch), choreographed by Olivier Award winner Steven Hoggett (Once, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), and written by four-time Academy Award nominee Anthony McCarten (Bohemian Rhapsody, The Two Popes). The design team for A Beautiful Noise features Tony Award winner David Rockwell (Scenic Design), Tony Award nominee Emilio Sosa (Costume Design), four-time Tony Award winner Kevin Adams (Lighting Design), Tony Award winner Jessica Paz (Sound Design), and Luc Verschueren (Hair, Wig and Make Up Design). The production has Music Supervision and Arrangements by Sonny Paladino, Incidental Music and Dance Music Arrangements by Brian Usifer, Vocal Design by AnnMarie Milazzo, and Orchestrations by Bob Gaudio, Sonny Paladino, and Brian Usifer.

