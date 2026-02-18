The Melbourne Symphony Orchestra Will Perform Distant Worlds: Music From FINAL FANTASY

🎭 NEW! Australia Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Australia & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Melbourne Symphony Orchestra and AWR Music Productions will present the internationally acclaimed concert experience Distant Worlds: music from FINAL FANTASY at Hamer Hall from 23 – 25 July.

This immersive multimedia event unites the power of live symphonic performance with stunning high-definition visuals from the legendary FINAL FANTASY series, creating an unforgettable night for gamers and music lovers alike.

Conducted by Grammy Award–winning maestro Arnie Roth, more than 100 musicians and choristers take to the stage in a celebration marking the 25th anniversary of FINAL FANTASY X.

Audiences will experience iconic music by Nobuo Uematsu including Hymn of the Fayth/The Sending, Zanarkand and Suteki da ne performed by original vocalist RIKKI, in her Australian debut. The concerts will also feature the world premiere concert performance of Thunder Plains from FINAL FANTASY X composed by Masashi Hamauzu, who will be in attendance for these historic performances.

Spanning the rich musical worlds of the FINAL FANTASY franchise, the concert includes music from FINAL FANTASY VII, FINAL FANTASY VIII and FINAL FANTASY IX, alongside fan favourites from FINAL FANTASY XIV and FINAL FANTASY XVI.