Tickets Now On Sale For The 19th Annual Helpmann Awards

Live Performance Australia (LPA) today announced the details of the 2019 Helpmann Awards which, for the very first time in Melbourne, will see the stars of the Australian live theatre and entertainment industry come together for two remarkable nights. Forty-two prestigious Helpmann Awards will be presented at the Victorian home of the performing arts, Arts Centre Melbourne.

Confirmed artists to present over the two nights include Kate Miller-Heidke, Keir Nuttall, Mitchell Butel, Paul Kelly AO, Robyn Archer AO and Susie Youssef with further hosts and presenters to be announced. The sensational performance line up includes Brent Hill and the kids from the hit musical School of Rock, Silvie Paladino, The Australian Ballet, Victorian Opera, Bangarra Dance Theatre, The Jack Earle Jazz Trio, Swing on This and more still to be announced.

2019 Helpmann Awards Act I, Sunday 14 July, Arts Centre Melbourne

Act I will see the gravitas of Australia's most prestigious live theatre and entertainment awards meet the atmosphere of a sophisticated jazz lounge, for an up close, upbeat, exclusive industry-only night to remember. Hosted by the legendary performer, writer, artistic director and national treasure Robyn Archer AO, this special evening will recognise artistic excellence and achievements on stage as well as the creative and technical genies behind the scenes. The Jack Earle Jazz Trio will set the scene for the evening and the musical theatre stars of Swing on This will close the show, creating the atmosphere for a fabulous industry-only cocktail party afterwards.

2019 Helpmann Awards Act II, Monday 15 July, Arts Centre Melbourne

Act II is a black-tie gala event, saluting artistic excellence and achievement on Australian stages over the past year including musicals, contemporary music, comedy, opera, classical music, theatre, ballet, dance, physical theatre and cabaret. Special guest presenters include Kate Miller-Heidke, Keir Nuttall, Mitchell Butel, Paul Kelly AO and Susie Youssef. Acclaimed performances include Victorian Opera with their new work Lorelei featuring Ali McGregor, Dimity Shepherd and Danielle Calder; The Australian Ballet with a new piece from Aurum by choreographer Alice Topp; Bangarra dancers Beau Dean Riley Smith, Rikki Mason, Tyrel Dulvarie, Ryan Pearson, Baden Hitchcock and Bradley Smith in an excerpt from the Helpmann Award winning production Bennelong, much loved musical theatre performer Silvie Paladino celebrating the In Memoriam segment and bringing the show home will be the electrifying Brent Hill and the extraordinary kids from the hit musical School of Rock. Once again, The Helpmann Awards Orchestra will be led by exceptional musical director Vanessa Scammell.

The Helpmann Awards are the premier celebration of Australia's vibrant live performance industry. The awards recognise distinguished achievement and excellence in Australia's live performance sectors including musicals, contemporary music, comedy, opera and classical music, theatre, ballet, dance and physical theatre, presentation for children, regional touring and cabaret.

For further information: www.helpmannawards.com.au.

Bookings www.artscentremelbourne.com.au / www.ticketmaster.com.au





