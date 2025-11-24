Spiegel Haus Melbourne Expands Summer Programming With MIDSUMMA Shows And Latin New Year’s Eve Celebration

🎭 NEW! Australia Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Australia & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Spiegel Haus Melbourne will expand its summer offerings with a lineup of cabaret, comedy, circus, and nightlife programming, while also serving as the official artist bar for Midsumma 2026.

The venue will present new additions including Freak Out the Afterparty, Rooftop Piano Bar: Hosted by Tina Del Twist, and Late Night Vice, alongside previously announced productions such as Blanc de Blanc Encore, Vaudeville Smash’d’s Saturday residency, and the return of Jazz & Jaffles. The three-month season of Maho Magic Bar will begin on November 25.

The venue will also host Viva La Fiesta NYE, a Latin-themed New Year’s Eve celebration offering an outdoor carnival atmosphere, live entertainment, and a prime view of Melbourne’s fireworks display. The night will spotlight Latin music, dance, and celebratory traditions in a setting designed for summer revelry.

Throughout Midsumma, Tina Del Twist will lead the Rooftop Piano Bar each Friday and Saturday, bringing her distinctive blend of cabaret, comedy, and musical improvisation with a rotating roster of guest artists. Late Night Vice will offer a more immersive after-hours experience where cabaret meets theatrical mischief in a cocktail-soaked setting. Freak Out the Afterparty will add late-night energy with drag, burlesque, circus, and club-inspired performance woven into an interactive environment.

Blanc de Blanc Encore will continue its run in the Spiegeltent through February 1, delivering its signature mix of circus, cabaret, and vintage glamour. Maho Magic Bar will return with an updated cast of magicians and an expanded slate of close-up performances inspired by Tokyo’s nightlife. Vaudeville Smash’d will maintain its late-night residency through December 6, blending music, comedy, cabaret, and high-energy spectacle.

Spiegel Haus Melbourne will operate throughout the summer season with food, drinks, live entertainment, and late-night experiences curated for both local audiences and visitors.