Arts Centre Melbourne's State Theatre Will Reopen Six Months Ahead Of Schedule

Art Centre Melbourne's famed State Theatre is set to open six months ahead of schedule, making it the first completed milestone as part of the $1.7 billion Melbourne Arts Precinct Transformation project.

Arts Centre Melbourne CEO Karen Quinlan AM, alongside Minister for Creative Industries Colin Brooks and Minister for Development Victoria and Precincts Harriet Shing, today announced the celebrated venue, now known as the Ian Potter State Theatre, will reopen in October 2026, welcoming presenters and performers back to the iconic stage.



The State Theatre stage is one of the largest in the world, bigger than four tennis courts, and it is the home ground of resident companies, The Australian Ballet and Opera Australia.



Honouring the heritage design and interiors that have captivated the hearts of Victorians since its doors opened in 1984, the extensive refurbishment brings the venue up to contemporary standards and will enhance the theatre experience for more audience members for many years to come.



With vastly improved accessibility, for the first time, patrons with mobility challenges will be able to choose new seating across all three levels. New aisles will be introduced in the Stalls and Circle, and two new lifts will connect the foyer to accessible seating in the Stalls. To accommodate this, new rows will be added to the Balcony.



Construction started in March 2024. Upgrades include the replacement and improvement of systems that were approaching the end of their lifecycle including heating and cooling, fire protection, high performance sound systems and energy efficient lighting, ensuring their longevity for the next chapter of the theatre.



More than a thousand detailed decisions on materials and finishes have been made to retain the heritage grandeur of the theatre – from the vibrant red seating to the glistening ceiling featuring 75,000 brass spheres.



Following the reopening of the Ian Potter State Theatre, works will continue throughout the Arts Centre Melbourne Theatres Building, including the construction of a new and accessible stage door; an expanded loading dock; space for a new flexible rehearsal area with an adjoining function room; and new places to eat and drink.



The $1.7 billion Melbourne Arts Precinct Transformation project is Australia's largest cultural infrastructure project. In addition to major upgrades for the Theatres Building, the project includes the creation of a new expansive 18,000 square metre urban garden, Laak Boorndap and a new landmark gallery, The Fox: NGV Contemporary.

Arts Centre Melbourne CEO Karen Quinlan AM said: "The refurbishment of Arts Centre Melbourne's historic State Theatre is a great milestone. A significant amount of work has gone into improving the overall comfort and experience for our audiences and to honour the original design by John Truscott. When the auditorium reopens as the Ian Potter State Theatre, we look forward to welcoming home our resident companies and presenters who will benefit from its major upgrades."

Minister for Creative Industries Colin Brooks said: "This is a huge achievement for Arts Centre Melbourne and the Melbourne Arts Precinct Transformation. We're excited to welcome performers back to the Ian Potter State Theatre stage ahead of schedule and look forward to reopening this iconic venue – revitalised and more accessible than ever."

Minister for Development Victoria and Precincts Harriet Shing said: "We are delighted to be refurbishing a cultural icon at Arts Centre Melbourne as part of the Melbourne Arts Precinct Transformation, which is creating more than 11,000 jobs and continues to cement our reputation as Australia's arts and culture capital."

Member for Albert Park Nina Taylor said: "The south of Melbourne is home to one of the highest concentrations of arts and cultural organisations in the world, and when the Ian Potter State Theatre reopens, it will continue to showcase world-class performances and strengthen our city's reputation as a global cultural hub."

Opera Australia CEO Alex Budd said: "Opera Australia is delighted to return to our Melbourne home at Arts Centre Melbourne. The refurbished theatre will give our audiences a richer, more vibrant experience of opera at scale. Further details of our first performances in the Ian Potter State Theatre will be shared soon."

Artistic Director The Australian Ballet David Hallberg said: "We're thrilled that the Ian Potter State Theatre will reopen ahead of schedule, heralding a new era for artists and audiences alike. We thank our audiences for their committed support during this period at the Regent Theatre and can't wait to welcome them back to our Melbourne home to experience ballet at its most grand and spectacular. Further details of our first performances in the Ian Potter State Theatre will be shared soon."