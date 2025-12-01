Bird's Basement Celebrates Ten Years in Melbourne

🎭 NEW! Australia Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Australia & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Hidden just off La Trobe Street on Singer's Lane sits Bird's Basement, Melbourne's leading live music, dinner show and jazz destination. Next year, the venue will celebrate ten years of bringing world-class jazz to the heart of the city.

Over the past decade, Bird's Basement has welcomed an extraordinary roster of internationally acclaimed musicians and beloved Australian artists, including Ravi Coltrane, Kurt Elling, John Scofield, Kate Ceberano, Mike Stern, Keyon Harrold, Jon Cleary, Cindy Blackman Santana, Jemma Cher, Lionel Cole, Anthony David, Richard Clapton, Mark Seymour, David Ryan Harris, James Morrison, Virgil Donati, Ross Wilson, Grace Knight, Isaiah Collier, Joe Camilleri, Deborah Conway, Dave Hole, Steve Kilbey, Taxiride, Tottie Goldsmith and the late Renée Geyer among many others.

“When we opened our doors ten years ago, the dream was simple: bring world-class jazz to Melbourne. The dream is alive,” said Albare Dadon, Founder and Owner of Bird's Basement. “A decade on, Bird's Basement remains a home for musicians and a haven for people who love music. I am proud that it has become a cultural landmark for Melbourne and for jazz lovers around the world.”

Having survived Melbourne's lockdowns, Bird's Basement entered a new chapter of reinvention and refinement with a new era of design and hospitality. Mel Dadon, co-owner and wife of founder Albert Dadon, came on the scene, bringing a fresh creative vision that transformed the entire venue. Drawing inspiration from her years living in London and the timeless elegance of Mayfair, Mel introduced a sophisticated European style throughout the space.

Her redesign features navy velvet seating with silver stud detailing, black wood finishes, glossy black granite tables and intimate table lamps that create a warm, luxurious atmosphere. She also elevated the culinary offering, ensuring the menu catered to a wide range of tastes and dietary needs, including vegan, gluten free and low FODMAP options. Since reopening, standout dishes such as the Lamb Ragu and Bird's Burger have become firm favourites among returning and new guests.

“My goal was to create the world's premium jazz and live music venue, a place where exceptional design meets exceptional performance,” said Mel Dadon, Co-owner of Bird's Basement. “When I first stepped into the space, I saw the potential immediately. I envisioned transforming it from a retro, funky jazz room into a cosmopolitan destination that reflects both London sophistication and Melbourne culture.”

Launched in March 2016 with the support of Ravi Coltrane, Bird's Basement was founded by internationally renowned musician and artistic director Albare and provides a world class experience in the heart of Melbourne. From the moment guests step inside, the atmosphere evokes the intimate jazz clubs of New York, offering an escape where only great music, delicious food and time with loved ones matter.

Bird's Basement presents shows from Wednesday to Sunday and offers a range of experiences, from premium dinner-and-show seating to casual bar options. While the venue is dedicated to jazz, it also hosts a variety of genres, with regular favourites such as James Morrison and Richard Clapton consistently selling out. The space is also highly sought after for private and corporate events, hosting everything from Christmas functions to milestone celebrations and birthday parties.

“For me, Bird's Basement has always been more than a venue. It is a place to celebrate life's moments,” said Mel. “Whether it is a date night, a night out with friends, a family dinner or a large group celebration, I wanted every guest to feel that their evening was special.”

Bird's Basement is excited to mark the tenth anniversary with a year of celebrations, including special performances from local and international acts. The official party will be hosted by Albare Dadon on 3 March 2026. For full program details and upcoming shows, visit birdsbasement.com.au.