THE WEDDING SINGER Announces New Sydney and Melbourne Dates

Due to scheduling changes as a result of COVID-19, The Wedding Singer musical has set new dates for seasons opening across Sydney and Melbourne from January 2022.



David Venn Enterprises has amped-up the already spectacular show, with new costumes and neon set pieces adding to an already wow-worthy production, which has received resounding critical acclaim across the country.



Final seats have just been released for the State Theatre season. Snap up tickets before this '80s extravaganza officially opens tomorrow, Tuesday 18 January. The season must end on 30 January, so get in fast to secure your seats.



Melbourne's encore season at Arts Centre Melbourne's State Theatre now plays 5-20 February. Get your hands on the hottest seats before they're gone!



In Perth, the wait is finally over with the Perth premiere coming to His Majesty's Theatre from 25 February 2022. Tickets are now on sale.



Four lively new cast members join this season's entourage including Rania Potako-Osborne, Jared Bryan, Glen Oliver and Sheridan Anderson. They're ready to pop their collars and bring extra life to the party across the country.



The Australian tour of the Tony Award nominated Broadway musical sees Sydney local Christian Charisiou (The Last Five Years, Cry-Baby) star in his breakout title role as jilted groom and nice guy Robbie Hart, lauded by The Age as "even funnier than Adam Sandler".



One of Australia's most beloved musical theatre stars, Melbourne girl Teagan Wouters (Kinky Boots The Musical) shines in the role made famous by Drew Barrymore, Julia Sullivan.



Audiences will see sparks flying between castmates come real-life love birds, with Nadia Komazec (School of Rock, Matilda) starring as the fabulously fun, Madonna-esque costume-clad Holly, alongside her love/hate interest Haydan Hawkins (Miss Saigon, Into The Woods) as Sammy. They were recently engaged in real life and put on a dazzling performance that will leave audiences raving about their undeniable chemistry both on and off the stage.



"What better way to celebrate [our engagement] than going back on tour with the show that brought us together in the first place," Nadia says.



Celebrated character performer Susan-ann Walker (Xanadu, Les Misérables), who plays the much-loved role of Robbie's naughty beat-boxing Grandma Rosie, was an actual wedding singer in the '80s - complete with the big dresses and even bigger hair!



Crowd favourite Stephen Mahy (The Rocky Horror Picture Show, Saturday Night Fever, Mamma Mia!), perfectly personifies the role of slimy Wall Street poster boy Glen Guglia. Rounding out the critically-acclaimed lead cast, Ed Deganos (The Lion King) plays the iconic George. True triple threat Kirby Burgess (Barnum, Dirty Dancing) can be seen in the jaw-dropping role of Robbie's villainous ex-girlfriend Linda, and dynamite talent Hollie James (Shrek the Musical, Rocky Horror Show) as Angie.



Rising mainstage and event Producer David Venn excited that audiences will still get to see all the fun of The Wedding Singer live on stage.



"There's no doubt that it's a challenging time in the community, but it's been so great to see audiences still coming out to support the show and the return of live entertainment. Audiences are having a great time and it's thrilling to hear the roar of laughter once more," says David.



The Tony nominated musical is directed by multi-Green Room Award nominated director Alister Smith, with a sparkling new soundtrack brought to life by Musical Director Daniel Puckey (Muriel's Wedding The Musical, The Book of Mormon, The Wizard of Oz). Choreographer Michael Ralph (Georgy Girl, The Boy From Oz) has crafted explosive dance routines jam-packed with iconic '80s references that are bound to get you moving along with them.



The Wedding Singer features your favourite characters from the iconic film, music by Matthew Sklar (Elf The Musical), lyrics by Chad Beguelin (Aladdin), and a book by Beguelin and Tim Herlihy, a long-time collaborator of Adam Sandler.



David Venn Enterprises is known for its acclaimed Australian premiere production of Lin Manuel Miranda's Bring It On: The Musical, as well as 50 Shades! The Musical Parody which toured Australia in 2021. The company also recently announced the Australian professional premiere of Cruel Intentions: the '90s Musical, opening May 2022.



COVID Safe measures will be in place for all performances, as per government regulations. More information is available via the websites for each venue.



Get ready to party like it's 1985!

www.weddingsingermusical.com.au