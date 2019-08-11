THE SUBTLE ART OF ONLINE DATING Comes to Melbourne Fringe

Bored of the classic drinks and getting to know you first date? After an adventurous and fun night with the promise of date number 2? Sample one of Melbourne's cozy wine bars, or enjoy a romantic dinner at one of Melbourne's best eats before heading to The Butterfly Club to watch The Subtle Art of Online Dating as part of the Melbourne Fringe Festival. Think of The Subtle Art of Online Dating as your wing-woman/wing-man, the swipe right to the perfect match of date night and sketch comedy. You're welcome! Written by Katie O'Connor and performed by her squad of fearless friends, The Subtle Art of Online Dating is an hour packed full of swiping, snacking, and trying to navigate the subtle art of attracting the opposite sex.

In an age where there are over 1,500 dating apps and websites available to help you find Mr or Mrs Right Now, how does one find a partner amidst the sea of ghosting, terrible dates, and mediocre sex? Katie O' Connor is a dating app expert, here to guide you through the complicated world of online dating and casual sex in a quest for true love... Or someone who won't ghost you after two weeks. Joined by a fearless, daring and fabulous cast of romantic hopefuls (Nerida Hannah, Maddie Roberts, Bonnie Ryan-Rowe) The Subtle Art of Online Dating is a show filled with smart parodies, and sketch comedy of dates and pick up lines so bad, you'll wish you swiped left!

Directed by Kate Tomkins, The Subtle Art of Online Dating gives insight into the rough reality of searching for a potential partner online amongst the plenty of fish in the sea. Inspired by five years of Katie O' Connor's dating app experiences, this show will help you navigate finding a potential date, weeding out The Playboys, and how to successfully transition from one awesome first date to another.

A perfect match of sketch comedy and truth, The Subtle Art of Online Dating takes the effort out of online dating. Aimed at anyone who's ever curiously downloaded a dating app "for fun" to the dating app veteran.

The Subtle Art of Online Dating, opens on Monday the 9th of September until Sunday the 15th of September at The Butterfly Club as part of the Fringe Festival 2019.

Tickets: thebutterflyclub.com





