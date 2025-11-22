WAITRESS to Open in Melbourne Ahead of Sydney Run

🎭 NEW! Australia Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Australia & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Sara Bareilles' Waitress announced a May 2026 Melbourne run ahead of its a season at the Sydney Lyric Theatre beginning in August.

The Melbourne run will be at Her Majesty’s Theatre, and begins in May. Tickets will be available for purchase December 8. A waitlist to buy tickets for the Melbourne run is now available to join.

The Sydney run begins in August at the Sydney Lyric Theatre, and tickets are available now.

The Tony nominated musical is inspired by Adrienne Shelly’s movie of the same name, and is making its way to Australia for the first time next year with these runs.

"It’s been a dream of mine to see Waitress (finally) find its way to Australia," said Sara Bareilles. "This story is about dreams, friendship and the courage needed to learn to love oneself, which feels so universal, and so timely. Over the years we have witnessed such an incredible embrace of this show, and I’m so proud to be a part of the team that is bringing you something so full of heart and soul. I’m so excited for Melbourne and Sydney audiences to experience Waitress."