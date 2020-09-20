Stars Sing For Locked-Down Melbourne With 'To Melbourne...With Love!'

The event takes place next Saturday night 26 September!

Stars from all over Australia will join together next Saturday night 26 September to send a 'musical love letter' to the Jewish community of Melbourne.



The live, online concert is an initiative of The Dunera Project - the hugely popular online platform conceived in the shadow of COVID to bring music, laughter, arts and culture to people in isolation.

The site at www.dunera.org.au delivers original local and the best of international live, on-demand content from all over the world.

This free, special event will feature performances by Dan Rosen, Elena Kats-Chernin, Nadav Kahn, Old Man River, Glassbreakers, Shai Shriki, Nicky Kurta, Amir Paiss, Bette Medley, Baby et Lulu, Simon Tedeschi and more. Plus special appearances from David Broza, Marcia Hines, Shannon Noll, Emma Pask, George Smilovic, Leo Sayer, Mark Lizotte (Johnny Diesel), - with more confirmed all the time!

The concert will kick off with a musical havdallah (prayers and songs to farewell the sabbath) from Mullumbimby then feature live (COVID-safe) performances from a secret basement in Sydney.

Plus a host of special video messages of love and support from personalities all over Australia - and beyond. Its presenting partners include the Australian Jewish News, J-Wire and UIA.

Dunera founder Daniel Grynberg said the community was always united - even when apart.

"We know Melbourne is doing it tough and we want our friends to know we are thinking of them, praying for them, sending them love AND music. It's Jewish New Year right now - the perfect time to look forward with hope and heart. And towards the time when we can all jam together again!"

Host and creative director, Ilan Kidron (Potbelleez, Glassbreakers) added: "At Dunera we believe in connection through creativity.

"By putting on a night like this for Melbourne and the rest of the world in lockdown, with so many important artists from our community and beyond, we're saying we are here with you and here for you."

