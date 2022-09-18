Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Spankie Jackzon Takes the Crown on RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE DOWN UNDER

RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under S2 is available to stream now on WOW Presents Plus.

Sep. 18, 2022  

Kiwi queen Spankie Jackzon has been crowned the next Down Under Drag Race Superstar in the eagerly awaited finale episode of World of Wonder's RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under Season 2, which premiered yesterday on WOW Presents Plus.

Spankie Jackzon says: "I can't believe it, I'm still in shock! To be in the top three with my fabulous sisters Hannah Conda and Kween Kong was just amazing, and now to bring the crown home to little old Palmy is just incredible. I'm so proud. I did it - I'm mothertucking Spankie!"

RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under is a World of Wonder production in collaboration with Warner Bros International Television Production New Zealand for Stan and TVNZ. Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell and RuPaul Charles serve as Executive Producers.

ABOUT WORLD OF WONDER:

World of Wonder (WOW) has reshaped international pop culture, earning 28 Emmys, inspiring two Oscars, creating global network WOW Presents Plus across 190 territories, and bringing drag culture to the world stage via RuPaul's Drag Race and DragCon. WOW's pioneering television portfolio includes other smash-hit franchises like Million Dollar Listing. Their film division WOW Docs produces groundbreaking documentaries including Mapplethorpe: Look at the Pictures, Party Monster, and The Eyes of Tammy Faye. WOW also operates YouTube channel WOWPresents, music label World of Wonder Records, the WOW Podcast Network, and year-round international live events. Co-founders Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato have been profiled in Variety's Reality TV Impact Report. Honors for their trailblazing work include the IDA Pioneer Award, Realscreen's Global 100 list, and the OUT 100. Most recently, World of Wonder was ranked #2 among film and TV powerhouses in Fast Company's World's 50 Most Innovative Companies.

