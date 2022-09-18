Spankie Jackzon Takes the Crown on RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE DOWN UNDER

Kiwi queen Spankie Jackzon has been crowned the next Down Under Drag Race Superstar in the eagerly awaited finale episode of World of Wonder's RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under Season 2, which premiered yesterday on WOW Presents Plus.

Spankie Jackzon says: "I can't believe it, I'm still in shock! To be in the top three with my fabulous sisters Hannah Conda and Kween Kong was just amazing, and now to bring the crown home to little old Palmy is just incredible. I'm so proud. I did it - I'm mothertucking Spankie!"

RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under is a World of Wonder production in collaboration with Warner Bros International Television Production New Zealand for Stan and TVNZ. Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell and RuPaul Charles serve as Executive Producers.

RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under S2 is available to stream now on WOW Presents Plus.

