SAMSON & DELILAH Comes to Melbourne Opera Next Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Melbourne Opera will stage Saint-Saëns' grand opera Samson & Delilah from 1 June at the Palais Theatre. One of the greatest French operas, Samson and Delilah powerfully tells the story of the seduction and downfall of Samson.

Not performed in Australia since the 1980s, the iconic opera will star two of Australia’s most celebrated international singers. Deborah Humble (The Ring Cycle, Sydney Opera House solo) will make her debut in the role of Delilah, one of the greatest mezzo roles in the repertoire. Rosario la Spina (Opera Australia’s Die Walküre, Madama Butterfly - Belgium) will star as Samson. Melbourne’s visionary opera director Suzanne Chaundy will direct.

The French opera follows the extraordinary success of February’s Die Meistersinger von Nürnberg at the Royal Exhibition Building, also directed by Suzanne Chaundy, with Deborah Humble in the cast.

Samson & Delilah is based on a violent and erotic story from the Old Testament, and features one of the most well known love duets in the repertoire.

“I am setting the opera in a psychological and abstract space. My vision is to focus on the characters of Samson and Delilah, examining the power of seduction, betrayal, obsession and faith. It is a fascinating study of the pressures that come from being the ‘chosen one’,” says director Suzanne Chaundy.

“French composer Camille Saint-Saëns and librettist Ferdinand Lemaire made a clear choice to make this work about both characters by naming them both in the title. It is primarily an opera about a relationship between two powerful people who are from diametrically opposed cultures.”

The opera features two extensive dance sequences, and is a well known chorus opera. The consistently acclaimed Melbourne Opera chorus will perform under Raymond Lawrence, who also conducts.

Two of Delilah's arias are particularly iconic, ‘Printemps qui commence’ (Spring begins) and ‘Mon cœur s'ouvre à ta voix’ (Softly awakes my heart).

Melbourne Opera, which receives no government funding, stages multiple full-scale productions each year on Melbourne’s main stages. The company gives many young singers and musicians invaluable professional experience at the outset of their careers in the company of distinguished experienced artists. As well as mainstream repertoire, the company also presents many lesser-known masterpieces.



Comments