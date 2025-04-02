Russell Morris Confirms The Farewell Tour in Australia

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Russell Morris has announced one last tour before he hangs up his hat and guitar. After 58 hectic years of vans, hotels, auditoriums, pubs, clubs, planes, late nights, early starts, rehearsal rooms, backstage jams and meals on the run, Russell will circle the country again for the final time on The Farewell Tour this August and September kicking off in Adelaide at the Festival Theatre (3 August) before heading to Newcastle’s Civic Theatre (7 August), Perth Convention and Entertainment Centre (22 August), Twin Towns Services Club (23 August), Melbourne’s Hamer Hall (27 August) and Anita’s Theatre in Thirroul (6 September) finishing up at the prestigious Sydney Opera House on Sunday, 7 September. Tickets for all shows go on sale at 10.00 am (local times) on Thursday, 10 April.

The Farewell Tour will feature Russell’s various incarnations - from Hush, Sweet Sweet Love and Wings of An Eagle, through to the acclaimed blues trilogy that began with the landmark, record-breaking, platinum selling #1 ARIA Chart Album Sharkmouth in 2012, which became his most successful album and winning the 2013 ARIA Award for Best Blues and Roots Album.

Russell said, "For too many years to count, more than I care to admit, I’ve performed across every corner of Australia. From smoky clubs to rowdy pubs, sprawling festivals to RSL halls; I’ve done it all, and I’ve cherished every second of it. Since the ‘60s, I’ve poured my heart into this circuit, but after decades of constant motion, I started to feel a creeping sense of déjà vu - maybe I was repeating myself, treading the same worn paths. That’s why my albums have danced through so many styles—folk, rock, blues, you name it. I’m not built for the repetitive; it’s like circling the drain, and I refuse to let that be my story.”

He added, “So, we’ve crafted this tour as a kind of farewell—a grand send-off to this chapter. Is it the last shows? Who can say for sure? Life’s unpredictable, and I’m not one for absolutes. But right now, it feels like it could be. One thing’s certain: no more endless rounds of clubs, pubs, or RSLs. Maybe a rare one-off gig down the line, if the stars align. For now, though, this is my way of closing the loop—not the end of my music, but the end of the beginning. A pivot, not a full stop."

After being asked for close to 50 years about which of his songs (his children!) are his favourites, Russell has put together a Spotify playlist of all his choices from across his illustrious career which can be streamed from here.

Tour Dates

Sunday, 3 August 2025

Festival Theatre, Adelaide SA

Thursday, 7 August 2025

Civic Theatre, Newcastle NSW

Saturday, 9 August 2025

Perth Convention & Entertainment Centre, Perth WA

Friday, 22 August 2025

QPAC, Brisbane QLD

Saturday, 23 August 2025

Twin Towns Services Club, Tweed Heads NSW

Wednesday, 27 August 2025

Hamer Hall, Melbourne VIC

Saturday, 6 September 2025

Anita’s Theatre, Thirroul NSW

Sunday, 7 September 2025

Sydney Opera House Concert Hall, Sydney NSW

Comments