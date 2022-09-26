Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Margot Morales to Premiere IN THE LIKELY EVENT OF FOREVER, On Hidden-Gem City Rooftop For Melbourne Fringe

The cabaret features an original score of electronic, pop, classical, and grunge weaving together songs and scenes about finding meaning in the chaos.

Sep. 26, 2022  

Replacement buses, convenience stores, and office cubicles aren't places most people would consider thrilling but for writer/performer Margot Morales, that's exactly where she found inspiration for her upcoming solo cabaret In the likely event of forever,.

Performed on a hidden-gem CBD rooftop, In the likely event of forever, is a wacky experimental cabaret on city life, ADHD, and the art of running late premiering at this year's Melbourne Fringe Festival. The show was created by Margot Morales who was awarded Best Work In Festival at last year's Fringe and also received their $20,000 Open Access Commission for her show this year.

Created alongside friend and composer James Gales, the cabaret features an original score of electronic, pop, classical, and grunge weaving together songs and scenes about finding meaning in the chaos.

"I've been running late for as long as I can remember, it's almost a joke. Then I began to understand why I struggled so much with time and it was such a relief," says Margot.

Margot was part of the wave of adults diagnosed with ADHD after lockdowns demolished well-oiled routines that made it possible for many neurodivergent people to attend school or work without suspecting anything was out of the ordinary.

If the sign of being "normal" is the ability to work and make money, what does that make those who are unable to work? This show urges its audience to think about who we see as "normal" or "deserving" of a good life.

"The show celebrates how challenging yet exciting it is to think differently. On both a personal and global scale, we need to shift what we think of as normal so we could envision a better future."

Structure and routine are lifelines for many with ADHD. This may seem counterintuitive to Margot's quest for change but creating new, more sustainable habits is crucial for long-term change.

Margot playfully explores those concepts by following the structure of Dmitri Shostakovich's whimsical, obsessive Symphony No. 15.

"I love the parallels between that symphony and the most ordinary day. Shostakovich wrote it at the end of his life and I'm diving into it at what feels like a new beginning to mine."

Coincidentally, Margot has previously performed one of their musical comedy numbers with the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra for Eddie Perfect's Perfect End to 2020. It was about wanting to turn into a trumpet because trumpets don't get sad or worry about paying rent.

Clearly there are deeper undercurrents in this desire to embody something as absurd as a trumpet or, in this case, an entire symphony.

"Symphonies feel grand - the polar opposite of being exhausted on a random Tuesday. But they also have the structures, patterns, and repetitions of a random Tuesday. I wrote this show to find the grandeur in that random Tuesday."

Green Room Award Nominee for Experimental Practice 2022

Best Work in Festival, Melbourne Fringe 2021

Best Emerging Writer, Melbourne Fringe 2021

Golden Gibbo Nominee, Melbourne International Comedy Festival 2019

DATES: Tue 11 Oct - Sat 15 Oct, Tue 18 - Sat 22 October 2022

TIMES: 9pm on 11 Oct-15 Oct, 8pm on 18 Oct-22 Oct (55min)

VENUE: Queen Victoria Women's Centre, 210 Lonsdale Street

Full: $35 / Concession: $25 / Cheap Tuesday: $20

TO BOOK TICKETS visit melbournefringe.com.au or call (03) 9660 9666


