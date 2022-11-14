MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING Takes The Stage Under The Stars This Summer

This summer, Australia's favourite outdoor theatre company is back with its romantic, hilariously funny and magical adaptation of the Shakespearian classic Much Ado About Nothing.

Open-air theatre at its best, The Australian Shakespeare Company's Much Ado About Nothing will play from 17 December 2022 to 4 February 2023 at the Royal Botanic Gardens Victoria, Melbourne Gardens.

The play will capture the hearts and minds of Melbournians, leaving them humming its original tunes for days to follow.

As the sun sets, pop the cork, sit back and enjoy as The Babes of Disdain perform their hit single, 'Fair Eyes', before they are upstaged by the return of Benedick and the Love Gods, back from a world concert tour. From here, Shakespeare's battle-of-the-sexes romcom takes flight in a version unlike any you've seen before!

Director Glenn Elston says, "There's nothing quite like Shakespeare infused with hints of pop music, rock imagery, pantomime and sitcom. All tightly linked and true to a clear and well executed delivery of a terrific text, our adaptation of Much Ado About Nothing is for everyone, not just Shakespeare lovers. Our exceptionally talented cast will have audiences bopping along and grinning ear to ear every night of summer."

Audiences are encouraged to take advantage of the on-site catering or pack their best picnic. "Bring the whole family and your best friends - this production is great fun for everyone! The unexpected edge on this romcom makes this unique production a must see this summer," continued Elston.