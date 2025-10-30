MSO Single Tickets On Sale For Season 2026

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



In 2026, the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra will celebrate 120 years of music-making by freezing 2026 ticket prices at 2025 levels, reinforcing its commitment to making orchestral music more accessible to Victorians.

“Despite the increased costs of producing world-class performances, we are pleased to keep 2026 ticket prices at 2025 levels. Thanks to generous philanthropic support, we continue to offer affordable access to audiences and strengthen our commitment to sharing orchestral music with more communities across Victoria,” said MSO CEO and Director of Programming Richard Wigley.

Individual tickets to all performances will be released for sale on Thursday 30 October, including the recently announced concerts in January with rock legends Hoodoo Gurus and the 90-person Pasifika group Signature Choir.

Tickets are also available for all five MSO Geelong performances and three MSO Frankston performances, following an unprecedented response from Frankston subscribers — with more than 50% of available seats already sold as packages, highlighting the Orchestra's growing popularity in Melbourne's southeast.

Ticket holders can expect a season shaped by powerful emotion, musical innovation and exceptional artistry. Showcasing First Nations voices, emerging talent, the exceptional musicians of the Orchestra and MSO Chorus, and new Concertmaster Natalie Chee, the 2026 season features 29 new MSO commissions including 26 world premieres, and four new works by First Nations artists.

Returning for his fifth year as Chief Conductor, Jaime Martín revisits his musical beginnings, performing as both flute soloist and director in Strauss & Mozart, and leads the MSO in a series of unmissable concerts.

Jaime's season highlights include the highly anticipated Gala Series: the Season Opening Gala with French pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet; the Winter Gala, marking Melbourne-born soprano Danielle De Niese's MSO debut; and the Spring Gala, featuring Welsh bass-baritone Sir Bryn Terfel in the grand finale of the Brahms Festival. The festival also showcases pianist Denis Kozhukhin, performing both Brahms Piano Concertos with the Orchestra.

Throughout the year, Martín welcomes an exceptional line-up of guest soloists, including Kirill Gerstein, Nemanja Radulović, Sheku Kanneh-Mason, and María Dueñas, who makes her Australian debut. Dutch brothers, pianists Lucas and Arthur Jussen also make their MSO debut performing Poulenc under the baton of Nodoka Okisawa.

The acclaimed Scottish composer Sir James MacMillan also returns to conduct the MSO's annual performances of Handel's Messiah and A Classical Christmas, featuring the Australian premiere of movements from his own Christmas Oratorio—an MSO co-commission.

The Melbourne Recital Centre is host to an immersive weekend of MSO ensemble performances: String Spectacular, curated and directed by Natalie Chee; Mass of Deliverance, conducted by Warren Trevelyan-Jones, pairs choral works with musicians of the MSO Chorus and Orchestra; concluding with Gran Partita, showcasing the MSO Wind Ensemble with music by R. Strauss and Mozart.

MSO's foray into film music includes the return of Metropolis Festival - Metropolis: Sounds of Cinema exploring the fascinating world of Foley – the art of creating sound effects for film alongside film music by Australian composers, with Slava and Leonard Grigoryan (guitar), John Simpson (Foley artist), Eugene Ughetti (percussion) and David Hirschfelder (piano). And Art of the Score delve into the works of legendary Hollywood composer James Horner.

MSO at the Movies celebrates legendary scores with Disney's animated classic Beauty and the Beast featuring Alan Menken's Academy Award-winning score, John Powell's How to Train Your Dragon 2 and iconic titles featuring John Williams masterpieces including Jurassic Park, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, and Home Alone with the MSO Chorus.

“We're excited to share the 2026 Season and look forward to welcoming you for another unforgettable year,” Jaime Martín said.