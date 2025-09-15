LOVE ACTUALLY Musical Will Tour Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This festive season, everyone's favourite Christmas movie will be gloriously sent up in the Off-Broadway smash hit, Love Actually? The Musical Parody.

From the comedic minds behind Friends! The Musical Parody, this hilarious new musical brings the classic Christmas rom-com Love Actually to life in a whole new way. It's the perfect untraditional Christmas tradition for ages 15* and up.

Returning to Melbourne's Athenaeum Theatre from 5 December, the must-see festive show will present its NSW premiere at Sydney's Darling Quarter Theatre from 27 November, with a Queensland premiere season playing at Brisbane Showgrounds from 11 December.

The East Coast tour follows a fan-favourite Australian premiere in Melbourne last year, that saw audiences falling out of their seats with laughter, with some returning multiple times to spread the Christmas joy.



Tickets are on sale now via loveactuallymusicalparody.com, with seats in all cities starting at just $69^.

“This show is like Christmas dinner after a few too many champagnes - loud, ridiculous, and way too much fun. Whether you're obsessed with Love Actually, love to hate it, or just want some musical theatre laughs, Love Actually? The Musical Parody is pure festive says Promoter Ashley Tickell.

“It takes all the bits you secretly giggle at in the movie and dials them up to 100. Grab your mates, a date, or your mum - this is a night out that you'll actually love! It's like wrapping yourself in tinsel and good vibes.”

Following nine quirky couples seeking love across the pond, the cheeky show delivers all the awkward meet-cutes, over-the-top grand gestures, and side splitting moments that fans crave.

Love Actually? The Musical Parody taps into the nostalgia of one of the world's favourite Christmas movies, while humorously commenting on love, relationships, and the holiday spirit through a contemporary lens.

With original songs like ‘He's The Prime Minister Of Rom Coms' and ‘Keira Knightley Actually,' the musical honours and playfully critiques the film's most memorable moments.

A local cast is planned for all cities, with auditions already underway. Interested comedic performers in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane can email casting@dvlive.co to request an audition.

Love Actually? The Musical Parody promises to be an unforgettable evening that celebrates love, laughter, and the spirit of the season. Whether you love Love Actually, love to hate it, or have never even seen it, you will actually LOVE this musical!

Performance Dates

5 - 23 December at Melbourne's Athenaeum Theatre

27 November - 23 December at Sydney's Darling Quarter Theatre

11-21 December at Brisbane Showgrounds