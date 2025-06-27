Kelsea Ballerini to Play Austalian Headline Dates This December

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Five‑time GRAMMY Award nominee, multiple Academy of Country Music and CMA Award winner, and multi‑platinum singer‑songwriter, producer, and author Kelsea Ballerini will return to Australia this December for a run of highly anticipated headline shows. Joining Kelsea on all dates will be American singer-songwriter Carter Faith, with Adelaide's own breakout talent aleksiah, opening the night.

The globally acclaimed country superstar returns to the East Coast this year, kicking off the tour at ICC Sydney Theatre on Saturday 6 December, before heading to Melbourne's Margaret Court Arena on Wednesday 10 December and a final show at Brisbane Entertainment Centre on Saturday 13 December.

Frontier Member presale commences Monday 30 June at 2pm local time before the general on sale on Tuesday 1 July at 2pm local time. Tickets and tour information via here.

Kelsea Ballerini Live Dates

Saturday 6 December

ICC Sydney Theatre | Sydney, NSW

Lic All Ages

ticketek.com.au

Wednesday 10 December

Margaret Court Arena | Melbourne, VIC

Lic. All Ages

ticketek.com.au

Saturday 13 December

Brisbane Entertainment Centre | Brisbane, QLD

Lic. All Ages

ticketek.com.au

About Kelsea Ballerini

A beloved artist known for sparkling live performances, the country hitmaker has had a remarkable decade-long run since arriving on the Nashville scene. With her 2015 debut album, The First Time , Ballerini became the only female country artist to hit No.1 with the first three consecutive singles from a debut album. With the album earning her a ‘Best New Artist' GRAMMY nomination, the country star has since achieved five total GRAMMY nominations as well as winning two ACM Awards, two CMA Awards and iHeartRadio Music Award's honour for ‘Best New Artist'. Ballerini was also inducted as a member of the famed Grand Ole Opry in 2019, becoming the Opry's youngest member in its nearly 100-year history since being founded in 1925.

The hit maker has logged five back-to-back Top 10 entries on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart, including her platinum-selling debut album, gold-certified Unapologetically (2017), gold-certified kelsea (2020), ballerini (2020) and SUBJECT TO CHANGE (2022). With seven #1 singles and 36 certifications from the RIAA to date, her catalogue boasts a string of essential smashes.

Releasing latest project PATTERNS in 2024, the acclaimed studio album earned her a No.1 spot on Billboard's Country Albums Charts and No. 4 on Billboard's Top 200 Albums. The album found Ballerini purposefully surrounding herself with women, along with producer Alysa Vanderheym, and collaborators Jessie Jo Dillon, Karen Fairchild, and Hillary Lindsey. On the album she enlisted "Best New Artist" GRAMMY nominee Noah Kahan to appear on the tender and beautifully crafted RIAA certified-Gold, CMA Awards-nominated “Musical Event of the Year” and GRAMMY-nominated "Best Country Duo/Group Performance" – single ‘Cowboys Cry Too'. The album saw Ballerini embark on her 35-date Kelsea Ballerini LIVE ON TOUR – her debut arena tour - performing to sold-out arenas across North America, including a stellar performance in her hometown of Nashville, Tennessee.

About Carter Faith

Born and raised in North Carolina, breakout vocalist and songwriter Carter Faith relocated to Nashville after college to pursue her dream of becoming a country musician, learning the ropes from seasoned professionals who saw her massive potential. Fast forward a few years, and Faith has accumulated over 142 million global streams on her catalogue of tracks including her most recent releases ‘If I Had Never Lost My Mind...' and ‘Grudge', the first two songs released from her highly anticipated debut album expected later this year.

Her soaring vocals and authentic storytelling, paired with a delicate delivery and breezy confidence, have captivated audiences and led to stages shared with Shaboozey, Little Big Town, Keith Urban and one of her biggest influences, Willie Nelson.

Faith continues to build her fanbase in Nashville and beyond, recently signing with MCA Nashville/Capitol Records Nashville and Universal Music Publishing Group and releasing her first major label project, The Aftermath EP, at the end of last year. Billboard has lauded Faith's vocals for "exuding fragility with a smoky resonance," while The Tennessean has praised Faith's embodiment of "the centre square of the puzzle that country, folk and rock synergy has timelessly inspired." Other 2024 highlights include her performance at CMA Fest, her thirteenth show at the historic Grand Ole Opry, her first shows in London and Berlin at Country to Country (C2C), contributing vocals to Bon Iver's "AWARDS SEASON" and supporting Luke Grimes, Ella Langley and Carly Pearce on the road. With more new music imminent, Faith recently made her Australia debut at CMC Rocks Festival in March, joining Little Big Town's Summer Tour '25, and now returning to Australia in December of 2025 supporting Kelsea Ballerini.

About aleksiah

Beloved by her growing international fan base, aleksiah is the refreshingly genuine pop-sensation of 2025. Her current single, ‘The Hit' has just been named by NME magazine as a contender for the northern hemisphere's Song of the Summer. aleksiah brings her melodic pop anthems to the tour to start the night off in an upbeat mood.

Seven years since her last performance on Australian soil, Kelsea Ballerini fans won't want to miss this as the pop-country songstress returns to Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane for highly anticipated headline shows this December with special guests Carter Faith and aleksiah.

Comments

Don't Miss a Australia - Melbourne News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Spring season, discounts & more...