Katy Perry Reveals New And Final Australian Shows

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Katy Perry's highly anticipated return to Australia in June 2025 with The Lifetimes Tour presented by Snaffle, has proven to be an unparalleled and overwhelming success with ticket sales skyrocketing and resulting in a SOLD-OUT tour.

Now, due to huge demand for Katy Perry's dynamic performances, 2 new and final Australian shows in Sydney and Melbourne have been added to the tour itinerary. Tickets go on sale at 12noon on Tuesday 25th February from TICKETEK.

The new show dates are:

Wednesday 4th June SYDNEY, Qudos Bank Arena

Saturday 7th June MELBOURNE, Rod Laver Arena

In response to the overwhelming support from her Australian fans, Katy Perry said, “I am so blown away by the incredible demand for the Lifetimes Tour that I will be adding a final show in Sydney and a final show in Melbourne to make sure all my Australian fans have a chance to experience the incredible show I am bringing!”

Promoter Paul Dainty AO of TEG Dainty said “Katy Perry’s Australian tour is going to be absolutely massive, with an overwhelming demand for tickets across the country. The fact that we’re adding two more shows in Sydney and Melbourne to an already sold-out tour is huge. This is a testament to Katy’s incredible connection with her Australian fans.”

Katy Perry released her long awaited sixth studio album 143 in September 2024, a sexy, fearless return to form for the multifaceted musician. Jam-packed with the kind of celebratory and provocative pop anthems fans have come to love. Her first Australian tour in six years will see Katy perform in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide, and Perth in June, delivering a show packed with all of her biggest hits.

KATY PERRY 2025 THE LIFETIMES TOUR - AUSTRALIAN TOUR DATES

Wednesday 4th June - SYDNEY, Qudos Bank Arena NEW SHOW ON SALE 25TH FEBRUARY

Saturday 7th June - MELBOURNE, Rod Laver Arena NEW SHOW ON SALE 25TH FEBRUARY

Monday 9th June - SYDNEY, Qudos Bank Arena SOLD OUT

Tuesday 10th June - SYDNEY, Qudos Bank Arena SOLD OUT

Thursday 12th June - MELBOURNE, Rod Laver Arena SOLD OUT

Friday 13th June - MELBOURNE, Rod Laver Arena SOLD OUT

Saturday 14th June - MELBOURNE, Rod Laver Arena SOLD OUT

Tuesday 17th June - BRISBANE, Brisbane Entertainment Centre SOLD OUT

Wednesday 18th June - BRISBANE, Brisbane Entertainment Centre SOLD OUT

Sunday 22nd June - PERTH, RAC Arena SOLD OUT

Monday 23RD June - PERTH, RAC Arena SOLD OUT

Thursday 26th June - ADELAIDE, Adelaide Entertainment Centre SOLD OUT

Friday 27th June - ADELAIDE, Adelaide Entertainment Centre SOLD OUT

Sunday 29th June - ADELAIDE, Adelaide Entertainment Centre SOLD OUT

Monday 30th June - ADELAIDE, Adelaide Entertainment Centre SOLD OUT

Comments