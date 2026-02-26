Jeff Dunham Will Embark On Australian Tour In August 2026

🎭 NEW! Australia Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Australia & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Legendary comedian, Jeff Dunham has announced his return to Australia in August 2026, kicking off in Perth in August then heading to Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney. Tickets go on sale Friday 27 February, 1pm (Local).

Dunham has performed live in front of over 7.7 million people across 1,500+ performances between June 2007 through June 2024. He's completed a total of nine international tours with shows in more than twenty different countries, including (but not limited to): Canada, the U.K., Ireland, Scotland, Switzerland, Holland, Belgium, Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Germany, France, Australia, New Zealand, Abu Dhabi, Israel, Malaysia, Singapore, and also South Africa, where he's the highest-selling international comedian of all time.

Beyond the stage, Dunham has also filmed 12 record-breaking comedy specials, and currently holds three of the top-five highest-rated programs on Comedy Central. Of those specials, “Minding the Monsters” (2012) and “Controlled Chaos” (2011) were the network's most viewed specials of their respective years, while 2008's “Jeff Dunham's Very Special Christmas Special” remains Comedy Central's highest rated program of all time. His 2019 Netflix special “Beside Himself,” still ranks in the top five most watched among all Netflix Comedy Specials.

All-in, his specials have garnered nearly 2.5 billion views across all digital and broadcast platforms. Dunham is also an avid car collector whose extensive agglomerate includes the “Lost In Space” chariots from both the original TV series and current Netflix series; the Batmobile from 1992's Batman Returns; and a replica from the same mould of the 1966 Batmobile from the original “Batman” TV series. Both Dunham and pieces of his collection have been regular guests on “Jay Leno's Garage”. Aside from all his achievements, Dunham and his wife, Audrey, have also created the “Jeff Dunham Family Fund”, through which a portion of every ticket sold is given to various charities and charitable organizations of all persuasions.

Tour Dates

Perth Perth HPC Thursday 13 August

Melbourne The Plenary Saturday 15 August

Brisbane Convention Centre Monday 17 August

Sydney Tiktok Entertainment Centre Wednesday 19 August