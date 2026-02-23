AMPLIFIED: Chrissy Amphlett's Legacy Rocks Melbourne's Comedy Theatre

🎭 NEW! Australia Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Australia & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Amplified: The Exquisite Rock and Rage of Chrissy Amphlett will return to Melbourne for a strictly limited run, playing five shows only at the Comedy Theatre next month. The riveting and deeply personal tribute to an Australian rock icon will play from the 19 – 22 March. Amplified is an electrifying and moving new show that channels Chrissy Amphlett's fierce spirit through her unforgettable songs and anecdotes.

Sheridan Harbridge, known for her writing and performances (My Brilliant Career, Prima Facie), fronts the raucous four-piece band, led by musical director Glenn Moorhouse (Hedwig and the Angry Inch).

The show traces the rise of Chrissy Amphlett, a seismic presence in a school uniform and the audacious frontwoman of Divinyls, as she burst onto the male-dominated music scene and propelled the band from the sticky carpets of suburban pubs to the top of the charts. Her raw talent, exhilarating stage command, unmistakable rock 'n' roll rasp and fearless fusion of sexuality and vulnerability helped define a generation and reshape the landscape of Australian music.

The production from Director and Co-Creator Sarah Goodes honours one of Australia's most iconic and influential artists, weaving together stories and music to capture the spirit of Chrissy Amphlett. Amplified draws inspiration from the one-woman show Chrissy had been developing before her passing. This production took shape when Goodes was approached by Chrissy's husband and friend to realise that vision. Harbridge has been highly praised by her performances over the past few months with Goodes saying; “No one can be Chrissy. We can only hope to reach for the spell she cast on us all, and in the hands of a performer like Sheridan, that spell is pretty intoxicating.”

“Amplified weaves together myth, music and the deep reverence people still hold for Chrissy Amphlett, creating a fresh, emotionally charged Australian production that celebrates not just an icon, but the powerful connection she created with a generation.”

This celebrated Australian show first premiered at UMAC in Melbourne in June 2025, followed by a sell-out, 5-star season at Belvoir St Theatre in Sydney before going on to play in Ballarat and Chrissy Amphlett's very own hometown, Geelong.

Developed by Jacaranda Productions and UMAC, with support from Geelong Arts Centre. The Comedy Theatre season is presented by Marriner Group.

Amplified: The Exquisite Rock and Rage of Chrissy Amphlett will play at Melbourne's Comedy Theatre or a strictly limited season from 19-22 March.