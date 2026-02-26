Freya Skye Upgrades Sydney and Melbourne Venues for 'Stars Align Tour' Dates

🎭 NEW! Australia Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Australia & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Due to presale ticket demand for ​Freya Skye's Australian 'Stars Align Tour,' venues have been upgraded for the Sydney and Melbourne stops this June. Skye will now perform at the Hordern Pavilion, Sydney (previously Enmore Theatre) on Tue 9 June and Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne (previously Forum) on Thu 11 Jun.

​Existing ticket holders need not take any action, as they will be contacted directly from the official ticketing agency with information regarding the venue upgrade.

The Freya Skye Fan and Frontier Member presales for the Sydney and Melbourne venue upgrades commenced at 5pm Thursday, 26 February. Brisbane presales are also on now. Presales will run until Friday 27 February, 2pm local time.

​General on sale for all shows commences Friday 27 February, 3pm local time. Tickets and tour information are available here.

Skye's February dates of the “Stars Align” tour sold out immediately, just as her hit single, “silent treatment,” was climbing the radio charts in the U.S., U.K., Canada, France and Australia. Skye's tour will start in Brisbane, Australia at Fortitude Music Hall and conclude in Madrid, Spain at Las Ventas in November. The full tour schedule is below.

Skye recently released her debut EP, stardust, which garnered over 12 million streams in its first week of release and landed 4 of the tracks on the Genius daily overall chart.

Skye wrote and worked with an acclaimed team of writers and producers, including Julia Michaels (Sabrina Carpenter, H.E.R.), Grammy-winning duo Mattman & Robin (Taylor Swift), Johan Carlsson (Ariana Grande) as well as notable up-and-coming writers and producers for her stardust EP.

In a few short months, Skye has amassed over 1.5 billion streams of her music, garnered billions of short-form video views across TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube, and grew her social reach to over 7 million.

Freya's debut headlining tour follows a 43-city ensemble arena tour and a string of solo music releases. She quickly rose to prominence following her performance in Zombies 4: Dawn Of The Vampires. Her latest single, “silent treatment,” reached over 2 million streams within 3 days of release and landed prime playlisting across music streaming platforms.

BroadwayWorld previously reported that Skye was among the contenders to play Rapunzel in Disney's live-action Tangled, alongside Sarah Catherine Hook (The White Lotus) and Olivia-Mai Barrett (Apple's Invasion). The part would ultimately go to Teagan Croft, who will star in the film alongside Skye's Zombies co-star Milo Manheim.

Tour Dates:

6/7/26 – Brisbane, AU – Fortitude Music Hall

6/9/26 – Sydney, AU – Hordern Pavilion VENUE UPGRADE​ (Prev. Enmore Theatre)

6/11/26 – Melbourne, AU – Margaret Court Arena VENUE UPGRADE

​(Prev. Forum)

9/19/26 - Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl

9/20/26 - San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU

9/22/26 - Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

9/24/26 - Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park

9/26/26 - Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

9/27/26 - Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

9/29/26 - Kansas City, MO – The Midland Theatre

9/30/26 - Milwaukee, WI – Landmark Credit Union Live

10/2/26 - St. Louis, MO – The Factory

10/3/26 - Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center

10/5/26 - Nashville, TN – Venue and on-sale date TBA

10/6/26 - Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live! Outdoor

10/7/26 - Pittsburgh, PA – Venue and on-sale date TBA

10/9/26 - Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

10/10/26 - Montclair, NJ – Wellmont Theater

10/12/26 - Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

10/13/26 - Orlando, FL – House of Blues Orlando

10/14/26 - Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live

10/25/26 - Dublin, IE - 3Olympia

10/29/26 – Manchester, UK – Aviva Studios

11/1/26 - Wolverhampton, UK – Wolverhampton Civic

11/4/26 - Leeds, UK – O2 Academy

11/5/26 – Glasgow, UK – O2 Academy

11/6/26 – Cardiff, UK – University Great Hall

11/8/26 - London, UK – O2 Brixton Academy

11/13/26 - Paris, FR – Salle Pleyel

11/14/26 - Amsterdam, NL – Venue and on-sale date TBA

11/18/26 – Brussels, BE – La Madeleine

11/19/26 - Berlin, DE – Uber Eats Music Hall

11/22/26 – Cologne, DE – Carlswerk Victoria

11/25/26 – Milan, IT – Fabrique

11/27/26 – Madrid, ES – Las Ventas