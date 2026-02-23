TWINKLE TOWN Comes to Melbourne International Comedy Festival

🎭 NEW! Australia Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Australia & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Join Miss Darbus as she presents the 20 year anniversary performance of: Twinkle Town: The Musical. After a rigorous and drama filled Audition process this East High Winter Musicale Twinkle Town follows Minnie (once played by Gabriella Montez) and Arnold (once played by Troy Bolton) as they Bop to the Top of the theatrical food chain while in rehearsals for an Off Off Off Broadway Show, but will heir dreams of stardom really have them breaking free from their understudy status?

Featuring all the best songs from the hit Disney Channel Original Movie, Twinkle Town shows the highs and lows of theatre life, dazzling costumes and maybe even features well known characters from the iconic film.

Dean and Isabella are Naarm/Melbourne based writers and performers. Dean returns to MICF after his hit season of #SwiftTok in 2024, as well as other original shows by Dean including Peter Pan: A Twinkle In Time (Midsumma '26), The Date (Melbourne Fringe '18) and multiple seasons of #SwiftTok including Fringe World '25 and Newcastle Fringe '26. He is also an accomplished Director and Choreographer working on Productions including SpongeBob Musical, Les Miserables: School Edition, Anastasia, Priscilla Queen of the Desert and High School Musical 2. Isabella is a proficient performer including numerous show films including The Funeral, One Last Time Forever and Coles: The Bear Project, she also has worked in various theatre productions including Motherlod_^e, Piper, The World According to Dinosaurs and Teeth and Tonic, which originally performed at Melbourne Fringe 22'.

Show Details

Dates: 6th -19th April

Times: 7.10pm

Running Time: 55 Mins

Content Warning: Mild Coarse Language and Mild Sexual References (12+ Recommended)

Venue: Motley Spielhaus - Berrbang Lane & Kulinbulok Lane, Melbourne