NED KELLY: THE MUSICAL Returns to the Stage in Ballarat This March

Victorian Opera has announced the cast for its upcoming revival of an iconic work of Australian theatre: Reg Livermore's Ned Kelly: The Musical. Following its original seasons in Adelaide and Sydney in the late 1970s, this landmark musical returns to the stage for the first time in 48 years, featuring a cast of Australian musical-theatre greats. Audiences can experience this exclusive, limited-run season across two performances only at Her Majesty's Theatre, Ballarat, on Saturday 28 March.

Ned Kelly's name is etched into Australian folklore. The infamous bushranger, his gang, and that unmistakable suit of armour continue to ignite a national debate: Was he a champion of the underdog or a cold-blooded criminal?

Victorian Opera's Artistic Director Stuart Maunder (Follies, The Pirates of Penzance, La Rondine) breathes fresh life into the work as director. He is joined by conductor Simon Holt (Cats, Sweeney Todd, Sunset Boulevard), who has contributed additional music and newly orchestrated this revised version of the score.

The creative team includes emerging designer Harry Gill, recipient of the 2026 Truscott Prize, who will design both set and costumes. Nicole Melloy (The Who's Tommy) joins as choreographer, with Gavan Swift (Follies) as lighting designer and Samuel Moxham (The Pirates of Penzance) as sound designer.

Fresh from Back to the Future: The Musical, rising star Ethan Jones is Ned Kelly. He is joined by celebrated stage veterans Maria Mercedes (Candide) as Ma Kelly and Robert Grubb (Sunset Boulevard) as Superintendent Hare.

As members of the Kelly Gang, Jacob Steen (Follies) appears as Joe Byrne, alongside Darcy Wain and Luke London, recently in Victorian Opera's The Pirates of Penzance, as Steve Hart and Dan Kelly. Chelsea Dawson (Six) performs as Ned's sister Kate. Rohan Campbell (The Lord of the Rings – A Musical Tale) makes his Victorian Opera debut as Aaron Sherritt, the friend-turned-informant whose betrayal shaped the Kelly story. Sally Bourne (Sister Act) stars as publican Mrs Jones, and Kiran Rajasingam (The Pirates of Penzance) appears as Judge Redmond Barry, who famously sentenced Kelly to death.

Victorian Opera's current and former Opera Prize winners join the supporting cast, including Douglas Kelly as Sergeant Fitzpatrick and Edwin Living, Rachael Joyce as Ellen Sherritt, Bailey Montgomerie as Constable McIntyre, and Alessia Pintabona in the ensemble. The ensemble also features Teddy Burgess, Declan Farr, Hanlon Innocent, Kristina McNamara, and Connor Sweeney.

In a special cameo by the legend himself, Reg Livermore AO (Wicked, My Fair Lady, The Producers) returns to the world he created, appearing as Mr Tarleton, the Bank Manager.

On the season, Livermore notes: “Victorian Opera's production of Ned Kelly: The Musical this year is a labour of love for all concerned, as it surely was for those members of the original company when it premiered in Adelaide 48 years ago.

The Ned Kelly saga has long fascinated me. When I first stumbled across the material in a bookshop during the early 1970's, I had been immediately convinced the startling narrative was ideal for a stage adaptation – since I was appearing in one at the time, a musical was my projection. Now, I am excited once more, hoping the work will take its place amongst the long list of worthy but neglected Australian musicals.”

Plan a weekend escape and experience a remarkable piece of Australian theatre history with Reg Livermore's Ned Kelly: The Musical. Limited tickets remain.