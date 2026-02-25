Ariana And The Rose to Present THE BREAKUP VARIETY HOUR Australian

🎭 NEW! Australia Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Australia & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

From 6th April – 19th April 2026, The Breakup Variety Hour, an electrifying show from Brooklyn artist Ariana and the Rose, makes its Australian debut at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival, before heading to the Sydney Comedy Festival from 23rd – 24th April.

Fresh from sell-out performances in New York and London, and a recent performance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, this one-woman cabaret show blends pop music and theatrical flair in a vibrant take on love, loss and self-discovery.

The Breakup Variety Hour takes audiences on a glitter-soaked journey through the six stages of heartbreak - part concert, part comedy, part cabaret - all set to an ‘80s-inspired synth-pop soundtrack, and the live show is the stage counterpart to Ariana’s concept album of the same name.

Having previously opened for Cyndi Lauper, shared the stage with Lizzo, played keys with Coldplay on SNL, and with over 15 million music streams and 70 million views on her viral Piano Chat videos, she’s cultivated a dedicated global following. Now, Ariana and The Rose is extremely excited to make her Australian debut.

The Breakup Variety Hour

Melbourne: Trades Hall – Solidarity Hall, Cnr Lygon & Victoria St, Carlton, VIC, 3053

Dates: 6th April – 19th April 2026

Prices: $26 - $32

Tickets: ​https://www.comedyfestival.com.au/browse-shows/the-breakup-variety-hour/

Sydney: Enmore Theatre, 118-132 Enmore Rd, Newtown, 2042

Dates: 23rd – 24th April 2026

Prices: $30

Tickets: https://www.sydneycomedyfest.com.au/event/ariana-the-rose-the-breakup-variety-hour/