Here's Where to Check Out Australian Arts Online

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Arts-related events in Australia have been closed down due to the ongoing health crisis. But that doesn't mean art isn't still being shared- many events have moved to online!

Below is a collection of Australian art, theater, films and more that you can view online:

Theater

Australian National Theatre Live will host the Virus Free Theatre Festival. This week it's showing The Dapto Chaser on Friday April 10 and Saturday April 11 at 8:00pm, on its Facebook page.

The Australian Ballet has newly launched Ballet TV, broadcasting ballets free of charge.

You can now watch Opera Australia's Attila for free. Two performances were staged before social distancing was introduced and ABC Classic recorded the second performance.

Melbourne Symphony Orchestra is now offering a new performance from its archives every Thursday night at 7:30pm via YouTube.

Take dance classes with Sydney Dance Company available for $28 a week through their virtual studio.

The Australian Chamber Orchestra (ACO) has launched ACO HomeCasts, to bring music directly into your home.

Visual Art

This year's Biennale of Sydney is migrating online. Check out their Instagram to tour through Biennale venues; and keep an eye on their YouTube.

The National Gallery of Victoria has launched virtual tours of its exhibitions: you can 'walk' through Keith Haring | Jean Michel Basquiat: Crossing Lines and Kaws: Companionship in the Age of Loneliness.

Film

Stream TV and movies via Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+ and Disney Plus, ABC iView, SBS On Demand, Beamafilm and Kanopy.

Music

Isol-Aid music festival, where Australian musicians will play music from home studios and bedrooms each weekend on Instagram. The sets raise money and awareness for Support Act.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You