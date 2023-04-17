Harry Connick, Jr. Sets Australian Tour Dates

TEG Dainty is thrilled to announce legendary live performer Harry Connick, Jr.'s long-awaited return to Australian stages - for the first time in a decade - when his Back Live tour hits our shores this December.

Join Harry and his band as they celebrate the transformative power of live music with a 6-city national tour, showcasing songs from across his entire career-spanning catalogue of hits, from originals to standards and everything in between.

Harry Connick, Jr. Back Live kicks off in Perth on Sunday 3rd December before touring to Adelaide, Sydney, Brisbane, Canberra and Melbourne.

Harry Connick, Jr. Australian Tour Dates

Sunday 3 December - PERTH, RAC Arena

Tuesday 5 December - ADELAIDE, Festival Theatre

Friday 8 December - SYDNEY, Aware Super Theatre

Tuesday 12 December - BRISBANE, Convention & Exhibition Centre

Friday 15 December - CANBERRA, Royal Theatre

Sunday 17 December - MELBOURNE, Hamer Hall

Monday 18 December - MELBOURNE, Hamer Hall

A Telstra pre-sale commences 10am Wednesday 19 April to 10am Friday 21 April.

General Public Tickets go on sale from 11am, Monday 24 April.

Head to tegdainty.com for all ticketing and tour information.

"This is an exciting time for me for many reasons," Harry Connick, Jr. said of his Australian tour announcement. "It's no secret that I absolutely love your country - I've been touring Australia since the '90s, after all - so how has it been more than ten years since I last performed? I'm lucky to be able to do lots of things in my career, but for me, home base is music. All I want to do is uplift audiences and I still get a kick out of performing the songs, that move me to this day, so hopefully people can feel that. If folks leave feeling better than when they came in, then it's been a great night. I want to give people the best show they have ever seen!"

Paul Dainty AO, President and CEO of TEG Dainty, said: "I'm delighted to announce that Harry Connick, Jr. will finally make his long-awaited return to Australian stages at the end of this year, in the lead up to Christmas. There's only one Harry, he oozes easy-going charm and approachability, and if you've experienced him live with a full band before, you already know we're in for a treat. Harry's rich, mellow vocals, magnificent piano playing and orchestrations, magnetic stage presence and boundless talent make his live shows unmissable. This is one for the whole family. Prepare to be wowed."

The foundation of Harry's art is the music of his native New Orleans, where his parents opened a record store. Since he could reach the keys (aged around three), Harry has played piano. His family would regularly head into the French Quarter to listen to music and Harry began sitting in with jazz bands from about the age of nine.

He went on to study music at the New Orleans Center for the Creative Arts and the Manhattan School of Music before releasing his self-titled major label debut for Columbia Records when he was just 19.

Then, two years later, Harry's Grammy-winning soundtrack for 1989's blockbuster romcom When Harry Met Sally... - which went multi-Platinum and marked the first time he'd performed with a big band - fast-tracked his global career trajectory.

As a pianist, singer, composer, actor and performer, Harry is a cut above, which is why he's dominated the entertainment sector for over three decades now. He's debonair, timeless and classy - it seems everyone's wild about Harry and what's not to love?

Since he first stole our hearts in the late-'80s, Harry - a 3x Grammy and 2x Emmy winner and 2 x Tony Award nominee - has sold in excess of 30 million albums thanks to his prodigious voice, piano prowess and knack for orchestrating dynamic arrangements. A singular voice with exceptional interpretive ability, Harry's quick wit and easy rapport with everyone in his orbit also make his live shows unforgettable.

In 2019, Harry was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. And his recent stint on the judging panel for Australian Idol's revival served to reignite our love for him. Harry and his band definitely missed playing shows while the world shut down and they can't wait to remind Australian audiences how it's done come December.