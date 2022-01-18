HAMILTON's Original Australian Cast Confirmed For Melbourne

The producers of HAMILTON are delighted to confirm that the originating Australian cast will perform in Melbourne when the Tony, Grammy, Olivier, and Pulitzer Prize winning musical premieres at Her Majesty's Theatre from 15 March 2022.

Melbourne audiences will be able to witness the uniquely diverse cast that have performed to wide critical acclaim since the Australian premiere in March 2021. As the production opened, Australia was the only country in the world to have HAMILTON playing, celebrating the landmark occasion with a spectacular red carpet gala evening.

The Australian company is led by Jason Arrow as Alexander Hamilton, Chloé Zuel as Eliza Hamilton, Lyndon Watts as Aaron Burr, Akina Edmonds as Angelica Schuyler, Matu Ngaropo as George Washington, Victory Ndukwe as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson, Shaka Cook as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison, Marty Alix as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton, Elandrah Eramiha as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds, and Brent Hill as King George III.

Six new cast members will be joining the celebrated Australian company for the Melbourne season. They are Shewit Belay, Martha Berhane, Celine Cleveland, Simon Fairweather, Emmy Saheki and Dayton Tavares. The company is completed by Daniel Assetta, Kyla Bartholomeusz, Olivia Carniato, Luca Dinardo, Keanu Gonzalez, Winston Hillyer, Jimmie "J.J." Jeter, Julian Kuo, Iosefa Laga'aia, Stefan Lagoulis, Ashton Lash, Loredo Malcolm, Callan Purcell, Zelia Rose, Tainga Savage, Jas Smith-Sua, Tigist Strode, Romina Villafranca and Zachary Webster, bringing the full Australian company to 35 performers.

Tickets for the Melbourne season are on-sale through Ticketek, currently booking through to 31 July 2022.

HAMILTON is currently playing at the Sydney Lyric Theatre and must close on 27 February 2022, with final tickets available through Ticketmaster.

HAMILTON premiered on Broadway in August 2015 to wide critical and audience acclaim. The show has won Tony, Grammy, and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.

Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, HAMILTON has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre - a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.

With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, HAMILTON is based on Ron Chernow's acclaimed biography.

The HAMILTON creative team previously collaborated on the 2008 Tony Award-winning Best Musical In the Heights.Scenic design is by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe.

The Australian production of HAMILTON is produced by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman, The Public Theater and Michael Cassel.