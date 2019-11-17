Global Hit Broadway Musical COME FROM AWAY Extends Season In Melbourne Until February 2020

An international success story, COME FROM AWAY today announced that it will extend its season at Melbourne's Comedy Theatre to Sunday 16 February 2020, with the musical's final weeks to go on sale this Friday 22 November at 9am.

The critically acclaimed production, which opened in July 2019, continues to attract spontaneous standing ovations from the entire audience at each and every performance.

Proving that it is a truly global phenomenon, COME FROM AWAY will open in Beijing and tour China with the Australian cast, commencing in April 2020.

Currently there are 5 productions of COME FROM AWAY playing simultaneously around the world. The first production opened on Broadway to rave reviews in 2017 and has continued its record-breaking triumph with a second production in Toronto approaching its third year, a third production touring North America, now in its second year, and a West End production that opened in February earlier this year. The recently opened Australian production in Melbourne marks the fifth company.

The ground-breaking new musical is based on the incredible real-life events in the wake of the September 11 tragedy when 38 planes carrying nearly 7,000 people from over 100 countries were redirected to Gander, Newfoundland, almost doubling the population of the remote Canadian town.

Capturing the generosity and hospitality of the small community of Gander who invited the "come from aways" into their homes, it is an inspirational story of hope and humanity.





