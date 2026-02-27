George Rigden Brings SELF INFLICTED to Melbourne Comedy Festival

🎭 NEW! Australia Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Australia & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

What happens when you get cancelled? You admit fault, reinvent yourself and write a comedy show about it. Internationally acclaimed British comedian George Rigden will present his brand-new show SELF INFLICTED in Adelaide and Melbourne for the Australian festival season.

In 2020, George was roundly (and rightly) cancelled. In 2025, he was finally diagnosed with autism, sobered up and is now finally stable. Half a decade from his life falling apart he's ready to talk about it. SELF INFLICTED is an interactive musical comedy show about attempted redemption, coming to understand yourself & self-improvement, while also staying true to yourself. This is a hilarious, heart-wrenching musical romp through the life of someone who's been to hell and back through their own self-destructive tendencies, and lived to tell the tale. (It's funnier than it sounds. A lot funnier.)

George is an internationally acclaimed headliner who has been performing full-time as a musical, interactive stand-up for more than a decade. He has headlined shows in the United States, Britain, Canada, mainland Europe and Asia, and he's drawn glowing notices for his uniquely dark brand of crowd-work-based humour.

From being nominated for the prestigious Leicester Mercury Comedian of the year & Best Musical Show at Leicester Comedy Festival to performing full sell-out runs at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, George has continued to make audiences laugh. George is also in demand for comedy acting in the world of commercials, fronting major TV and internet campaigns globally for brands as diverse as Google, Orange, Xbox and many more.

George will present SELF INFLICTED in Adelaide at the Tolleys Room at Mylk Bar on Waymouth and at the The Motley Wherehaus, Vault 4 in Melbourne. Tickets available now. Redemption has never felt so good when wrapped in laughter.

Performance Dates

ADELAIDE

Adelaide Fringe Festival 2026

Tolleys Room, Mylk Bar on Waymouth

82 Waymouth Street, Adelaide, Kaurna

Fri 13th March – Saturday 14th March

TICKETS

MELBOURNE

Melbourne International Comedy Festival 2026

The Motley Wherehaus, Vault 4

Mon 23rd March – Sun 19th April